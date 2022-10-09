Christopher Bell nets clutch, playoff-saving victory at Charlotte Roval

Christopher Bell saved his season with his second victory of the year in the NASCAR Cup Series, emerging from a pair of chaotic late restarts to prevail in overtime Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led just the final two of the 112 laps in the Bank of America Roval 400. His first win on the 2.32-mile circuit was the third of his Cup Series career.

Kevin Harvick drove home second in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Kyle Busch placed third with AJ Allmendinger fourth and Justin Haley rounding out the top five.

The championship-eligible field was whittled from 12 drivers to eight after Sunday’s race, the final event in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12. Kyle Larson — last year’s champion — had mechanical issues and was among those eliminated by just a two-point margin. Austin Cindric, Daniel Suárez and Alex Bowman also failed to advance. Bowman was sidelined for the second straight race with concussion symptoms.

Suárez suffered a dramatic but gradual drop out of the playoff picture, losing power steering in his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and falling significantly off the pace. He finished five laps down in 36th.

Chase Elliott — a two-time Roval winner — led a race-high 30 laps and was in contention until Harvick and Allmendinger bullied past him on a restart in the 107th lap. Elliott then looped his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after a bump from Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy through Turns 5 and 6 on the same lap. Elliott had already clinched his spot in the next round by virtue of his win last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series’ next race is the South Point 400, scheduled next Sunday, Oct. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event opens the three-race Round of 8, which will determine the Championship 4 field for the season-ending title race Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

