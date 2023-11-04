Christopher Bell leaning on experience in NASCAR Cup Championship 4 race

Christopher Bell celebrates after winning the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1, Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the last two years, NASCAR Cup fans have gotten a good look at Christopher Bell’s knack for excelling in clutch moments during the playoffs.

With his win in the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway two Sundays ago, Bell sealed his spot in the Championship 4 for the second straight year in NASCAR’s top series.

The Norman native will be one of the four drivers competing for the Cup championship at Phoenix Raceway, set for 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

But running for championships is nothing new for the 28-year-old Bell.

In eight full-time seasons driving in NASCAR’s top three series, Bell has made the Championship 4 six times.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, he reached the final in 2016 and 2017, winning the latter, before moving to the Xfinity Series, where he was twice in the finals again. He jumped to Cup in 2020, making his first playoff appearance in 2021 but falling short of the Championship 4.

But last year, he pulled off one of the more remarkable playoff runs, taking the checkered flag twice in must-win elimination races.

Now, he’s hoping all of his playoff experience will benefit him in competing for the title against Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and William Byron, with the highest placing finisher taking the crown.

While Larson was the Cup champion in 2021, neither Blaney nor Byron have competed in the Championship 4 at the Cup level, so Bell hopes his experience pays dividends Sunday.

“Definitely having experience in it is a huge advantage,” Bell told The Oklahoman. “It’s probably not quantifiable how big an advantage it is. But certainly, having been there, done that, it does help.

“Last year was my first year in the Cup Series final four and people used that against me. It was like, ‘He’s never done it in the Cup Series. He doesn’t know what it’s like.’ That can’t be used against me anymore.”

Bell has never won a race at Phoenix, but he has four career top-10 finishes in Cup, ranking behind only Kansas and Richmond, where he has five top-10s each.

Over seven races at the 1-mile Phoenix track, he has led 2,190 races and finished on the lead lap five times in the No. 20 car of Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s one of JGR’s best tracks, statistically, and one of my best racetracks, too,” Bell said. “I won there in the Xfinity Series, ironically, to make it to the final four at Homestead at that time. We’ve had up-and-down results in the Cup Series.

“Last year was disappointing, because I didn’t feel like we were as competitive as we should have been. But the spring race there, we were right there in the hunt.”

Bell was sixth at Phoenix last April, and with his clutch racing ability, plus the wealth of experience brought to the table by his crew chief, Adam Stevens, the No. 20 team feels confident this week.

Stevens is a two-time Cup champion with driver Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019, and the pair made five Championship 4 appearances together.

Bell and Stevens have been paired since 2021, which Bell credits for his increasing success with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It all comes down to people,” Bell said. “Adam Stevens is absolutely incredible when it comes down to the end of the year. His team buys into his process and I don’t think anybody performs better than his group whenever it’s time to get it done.

“I have to do my job and he allows me to do my job. He makes sure I know what the task is at hand, and he puts me in position to get it done.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Christopher Bell leaning on experience in NASCAR Cup Championship 4