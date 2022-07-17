Christopher Bell lands first win of season at New Hampshire, shuffles playoff picture

Christopher Bell corralled his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season with a late surge to the front, shaking up the playoff picture Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota bypassed Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and set the pace for the final 42 of the 301 laps in the Ambetter 301. Bell’s second win of his Cup Series career was his fifth at New Hampshire in national-series competition — three in Xfinity, one in Camping World Trucks, plus Sunday’s triumph in Cup.

“Man, that one was much-needed right there,” Bell told NBC Sports. “I’ll tell you what, that was a hell of a race from my viewpoint. That was so much fun racing with the 45 (Kurt Busch), the 22 (Joey Logano) and the 9 (Elliott). We were all running different lines. That was a blast.”

Elliott led 13 laps and drove home second, 5.767 seconds back at the checkered flag. Bubba Wallace finished third with pole-starter Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Kevin Harvick claiming the last spot among the top five.

Truex swept the first two stages, leading 160 of the first 185 laps, but his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was mired back in traffic after a final-stage pit stop. He led 172 laps total but was bumped to the playoff bubble by Bell, who became the 14th winner this season — crowding the 16-driver postseason picture.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, scheduled next Sunday (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) at Pocono Raceway.

Notes: A multicar crash sidelined four drivers with just four laps complete, knocking out Alex Bowman, Ty Dillon, Josh Bilicki and BJ McLeod. … The green flag was delayed roughly 20 minutes by a mid-afternoon shower and lightning in the area.

This story will be updated.