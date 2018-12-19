Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson highlight preliminary Chili Bowl list

Last week, the preliminary entry list for the 2019 Chili Bowl sat at 200. As of Tuesday, Dec. 18 the entry list has swelled to 302 including several notable drivers with NASCAR connections.

Last year featured more than 350 entries.

Last year’s winner Christopher Bell will try to defend his title with his 2018 car owner Keith Kunz. Former Truck series driver, Rico Abreu will race as a teammate to Bell.

Kyle Larson hopes for a better outcome this year than his 19th from 2018.

Other notable drivers include:

Last year, Kasey Kahne advanced to ninth in his B-Main. In addition to the annual Midget race, he will compete in more than 50 sprint car races in 2019.

Justin Allgaier failed to finish his B-Main last year and was credited with an 18th in that race. Before advancing to the B, he finished second in his C-Main

JJ Yeley finished 12th in one of two B’s and failed to advance to the A.

Making her first Chili Bowl appearance will be Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter Karsyn Elledge.

Tanner Berryhill hopes for better fortune in 2019. Last year, he advanced only as far as the J-Main.

Click here for the complete list.