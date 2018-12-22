Christopher Bell gets engaged
Christopher Bell announced Friday that he and girlfriend Morgan Kemenah are now engaged.
Bell, 24, made the announcement on Twitter.
Scroll to continue with content
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver follows Chase Briscoe and Matt Tifft in the category of Xfinity Series drivers who have announced recent engagements.
4.5 years later, she said yes! I love you @MKemenah pic.twitter.com/txziLp7udi
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) December 21, 2018
What was she thinking?! Haha. Happy for you guys!! Congratulations on her saying yes. Now go win the #chilibowl to pay for wedding cake https://t.co/Y1C0e6SBPW
— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 21, 2018
Congrats but I can’t believe it took her that long to give you an answer
— Ryan Truex (@Ryan_Truex) December 21, 2018