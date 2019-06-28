Christopher Bell extends with Joe Gibbs Racing for 2020 Xfinity Series standout Christopher Bell says he'll be back with Joe Gibbs Racing next season, though he's unsure which NASCAR series will be his focus. Bell, 24, confirmed that he extended his contract with the Toyota-backed team, which has fielded his cars on the Xfinity circuit since he joined the tour part-time in 2017. Bell's […]

Xfinity Series standout Christopher Bell says he’ll be back with Joe Gibbs Racing next season, though he’s unsure which NASCAR series will be his focus.

Bell, 24, confirmed that he extended his contract with the Toyota-backed team, which has fielded his cars on the Xfinity circuit since he joined the tour part-time in 2017. Bell’s remarks came Thursday at Chicagoland Speedway before the opening of on-track activity for the Xfinity Series.

“It’s really good that I have a job,” Bell said. “Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing is where I want to be at, so I’m thankful that I get to go for another year.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Chicagoland weekend schedule

Bell has 12 wins in 55 Xfinity starts, including four victories already this season. Bell’s rise has fueled the sense that he is primed for a career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, though where he might land is unclear. JGR’s current premier-series roster includes Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr., and the organization is maxed out at a rules-mandated four teams.

“It’s a little too early to tell,” Bell said when asked about which series would be his home in 2020.

Bell prevailed in the Xfinity Series’ most recent race June 16 at Iowa Speedway. He enters Saturday’s Camping World 300 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM) ranked second in the Xfinity standings behind points leader Tyler Reddick.

MORE: Xfinity Series standings

Bell, who still competes regularly in the sprint-car ranks, has been in the Toyota pipeline on the NASCAR national-series level since 2015. He claimed the championship in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2017, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.