Christopher Bell earns first career top-10 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Christopher Bell finished ninth in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday to earn his first career top-10 finish.

The top 10 finish for Bell added 28 points to his season total.

Bell started in 35th position.

The Norman, Oklahoma native began the race 14 spots behind his career mark of 21.1, but finished 14 places ahead of his career average of 22.6.

Bell’s ninth-place finish came against 40 other drivers. The race endured 17 cautions and 102 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 21 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski brought home the win in the race, and Clint Bowyer took second. Jimmie Johnson crossed the finish line third, Kyle Busch took fourth, and Erik Jones grabbed the No. 5 spot.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to secure the race victory.

