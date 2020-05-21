Christopher Bell drives No. 95 Toyota Camry to 11th-place finish at Darlington Raceway

Christopher Bell finished 11th in the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday after heading into the race with an average finish position of 25.2.

Bell’s result added 26 points to his season total.

Bell started in 24th position. The first-year driver has never placed in the top 10 in his career.

Wednesday was Bell’s second career start at Darlington Raceway. Though he’s completed two of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Norman, Oklahoma native began the race three spots behind his career mark of 21.3, but finished 14 places ahead of his career average of 25.2.

Bell took on a field of 39 drivers on the way to his 11th-place finish. The race endured 11 cautions and 54 caution laps. There were 17 lead changes.

Denny Hamlin secured the victory in the race, and Kyle Busch finished second. Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line third, Brad Keselowski took fourth, and Erik Jones closed out the top five.

Clint Bowyer got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

