Christopher Bell drives No. 95 Toyota Camry to fourth-place finish at Pocono Raceway

Christopher Bell finished fourth in the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

Bell’s top five finish, the first time he has achieved that result this year, added 33 points to his season total.

Bell started in 36th position. The first-year driver has three top-10 finishes in his career.

The Norman, Oklahoma native began the race 11 spots behind his career mark of 25.4, but finished 17 places ahead of his career average of 21.

Bell competed against 40 other drivers on the way to his fourth-place finish. The race endured six cautions and 21 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 10 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, followed by Denny Hamlin in the No. 2 spot and Aric Almirola in third. Bell took fourth in front of Kyle Busch’s No. 5 finish.

After Joey Logano won the first stage, Almirola drove the No. 10 car to victory in Stage 2.

