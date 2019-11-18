Christopher Bell drives No. 20 Toyota Supra to fifth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Christopher Bell placed fifth in the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 32 points to his season total.

Bell now sits at No. 3 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 4032 points. He’s posted 20 top-five finishes in 2019.

Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag in the race, with Cole Custer finishing second, and Chase Briscoe placing third.

Briscoe came away victorious in Stage 1, and Austin Cindric finished out front in Stage 2.

Bell qualified in seventh position at 165.017 mph. He led on five occasions for a total of 37 laps. The third-year driver has tallied 16 career victories, 41 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 46 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured seven cautions and 35 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 15 lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season total with Reddick’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1191 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1166. Toyota sits at No. 3 with 1154 points on the season.

