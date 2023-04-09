Christopher Bell dominates late to win Bristol Dirt Race

Fourteen cautions, countless scrapes, numerous spins and more than enough dirt drama during the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway brought frustration to many contenders — but it was dirt-racing maven Christopher Bell that found Victory Lane.

Racing hard with Tyler Reddick on the white-flag lap, drivers behind spun down the backstretch, bringing out the caution flag and ending the race. Sunday night’s win is Bell’s fifth of his Cup Series career and his first since Oct. 30, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.

The opening 75 laps were business as usual for race favorite Kyle Larson, who controlled the race early and had his sights set on back-to-back victories after last week’s triumph at Richmond Raceway. But as the race grew into the later stages, hard contact with Ryan Preece sent Larson spinning into the wall and out of the race. Larson was scored 35th and Preece went on to finish the race in 24th.

With masterful pit strategy, Bell and Reddick gained control of the race and went on to dominate the latter half. Bell led a race-high 100 even and Reddick finished the night with the third-most laps led with 69.

Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five finishers, while Justin Haley, Martin Truex Jr., Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top 10.

The Cup Series will next trek to Martinsville Speedway on April 16 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.