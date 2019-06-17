Christopher Bell dominates at Iowa for fourth Xfinity win of season

Christopher Bell dominated en route to his fourth win of the season in Sunday’s CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 186 laps of the 250-lap race around the 7/8-mile oval for his 12th career Xfinity Series victory. JGR has won five of the last seven races at Iowa Speedway.

“It’s pretty cool,” Bell told FS1. “Man, I got to win on the weekend before Mother’s Day with my mom there (at Dover) and now on Father’s Day weekend with my dad here, so that’s pretty special.”

Bell is tied with Reddick for most wins in the first 14 races of the Xfinity season.

Reddick saw his run of 10 consecutive top-five finishes (including three wins) come to an end. Reddick finished 15th.

Shortly after returning to the track on a late restart in Stage 2, Reddick suffered a flat right rear tire and was unable to wait until the stage was over, struggling to get back to pit road and eventually falling as much as three laps off the pace before ending up just one lap down at the checkered flag.

Bell defeated runner-up Cole Custer by 1.746 seconds, followed by Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Zane Smith. Sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Michael Annett and Austin Cindric.

“I think every driver would agree that this place puts on the best racing we go to,” Custer told FS1 of Iowa. “It was fun. Christopher and them had the best car all day. I feel like we’ve caught up to them.”

This is the eighth consecutive Xfinity Series race this season that has been won by either Bell, Tyler Reddick or Cole Custer.

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Who had a good race: Cole Custer gave Bell a strong challenge late in the race, helped by a couple of cautions, but couldn’t quite get to the lead. … Harrison Burton had an outstanding effort in only his second career Xfinity Series start.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Brown had a bad race, but not of his own fault. He suffered exposure to fumes within his race car, which caused him to be taken to the infield care center.

Not the interviews you want to be a part of, but a thank you to the @NASCARONFOX crew for allowing me to let my family and friends know we are ok just bummed out. https://t.co/4apOSNVKh1 — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_86) June 16, 2019





Notable: Christopher Bell’s victory was JGR’s 325th career NASCAR win across Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. That ties Joe Gibbs Racing with Roush Fenway Racing for most career NASCAR wins across the three national series.

Next race: June 29 (3:30 p.m. ET), Camping World 300, Chicagoland Speedway.

