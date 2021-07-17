Christopher Bell dominates in New Hampshire Xfinity victory

LOUDON, New Hampshire — Now that Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch has bowed out of the Xfinity Series, perhaps Christopher Bell might be interested picking up the slack in victory lane.

Making his first Xfinity start in nearly two years, Bell dominated Saturday’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Starting 14th, Bell quickly zoomed to the front and won both stages while leading 151 of 200 laps.

“What I have figured out is I’ve got really, really fast race cars, and I just love being here with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Bell, who won his third consecutive Xfinity start at New Hampshire, told NBC Sports reporter Marty Snider. “All these Supras I have the last three times I’ve been here have been amazing.”

Justin Allgaier finished second, followed by Daniel Hemric. The top five was rounded out by Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton, both of whom were confirmed for 2021 Cup rides this week.

It was Bell’s 17th career Xfinity victory but first since Nov. 2, 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway during the Norman, Oklahoma, native’s finale season on the circuit.

Bell focused solely on Xfinity last year as a Cup Series rookie, and he didn’t have any Xfinity races on his 2021 schedule until JGR called with an unexpected vacancy in the No. 54 Toyota for New Hampshire. Saturday was the sixth consecutive Xfinity victory for Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

Stage 1 and 2.🛎️@CBellRacing scores his 30th and 31st @NASCAR_Xfinity Series stage win of his career. — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2021

NOTABLE: Noah Gragson skidded into the wall after being bumped by AJ Allmendinger but maintained control of his No. 9 Chevrolet without bringing out a caution flag. … Brandon Jones finished 38th after running into Riley Herbst on a restart pileup on Lap 26. … In his second career Xfinity Series start, NASCAR Modified veteran Patrick Emerling was having a solid showing for Our Motorsports before suffering a flat right-front tire and hitting the wall on Lap 149.

Story continues

NEXT: The series will race Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International (4 p.m. ET, CNBC).

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday New Hampshire Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup Saturday New Hampshire Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup Friday 5: Youth movement growing stronger in Cup Series

Christopher Bell dominates in New Hampshire Xfinity victory originally appeared on NBCSports.com