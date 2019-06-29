Christopher Bell disqualified from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race

Bell ran strong throughout the Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway but finished third behind winner Cole Custer and runner-up Joey Logano.

NASCAR officials said Bell’s No. 20 was found to be too low in post-race inspection, the same infraction which cost Ross Chastain a Truck Series victory at Iowa earlier this month.

Bell will now receive last-place points (one) and will not be allowed to keep any of the stage points he earned in the race. Bell had finished second in Stage 2 and third in Stage 1.

Bell is already locked in the series’ playoffs through his four series victories.

