Christopher Bell disqualified from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Bell ran strong throughout the Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway but finished third behind winner Cole Custer and runner-up Joey Logano.

NASCAR officials said Bell’s No. 20 was found to be too low in post-race inspection, the same infraction which cost Ross Chastain a Truck Series victory at Iowa earlier this month.

Bell will now receive last-place points (one) and will not be allowed to keep any of the stage points he earned in the race. Bell had finished second in Stage 2 and third in Stage 1.

Bell is already locked in the series’ playoffs through his four series victories.

More to come.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back