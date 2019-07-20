Christopher Bell cruises to New Hampshire Xfinity win over Custer
One week after his top rival Cole Custer picked up his series-leading fifth win of the season, Bell matched that total with a dominating performance of his own.
Bell led 186 of 200 laps and easily held off Custer to win Saturday’s Roxor 200 at New Hampshire – giving him wins in both series starts at the track.
of Bell’s career.
“I just had a really good race car,” Bell said. “I’m very thankful to be driving these Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing. All of our partners, man, they just provide really fast race cars and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive them.
“It’s pretty good (to get the win). This race track has been really good to us. It’s so, so fun to be able to drive for these guys.
“We knew we’d be good here. Whoever the (championship) favorite is will be decided at Homestead.”
Allgaier ended up third, Tyler Reddick was fourth and Paul Menard completed the top-five.
On Lap 140, Noah Gragson tagged the wall in Turns 1 and 2 to bring out a caution that set up what could be the final round of pit stops.
All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Bell once again was the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 147, Bell led the way followed by Allgaier, Reddick, Custer and Austin Cindric.
Custer powered into the second position on the restart in hopes of trying to run down Bell.
With 50 laps to go, Bell maintained a small advantage over Custer while Allgaier ran in third.
On Lap 154, Harrison Burton got turned by Paul Menard and slammed hard into the wall to bring out a caution.
Paul Menard sends @HBurtonRacing into the wall hard.#XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/SFQQXXKXpc
— Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 20, 2019
“He needs to race me clean, he hit me twice,” Menard said over his team radio. On the restart on Lap 158, Bell was out front followed by Custer and Allgaier.
After the race, Menard said: “He hit me twice, I hit him once. He was mad at me for hitting him once. Some of the kids get it, some don’t.”
With 20 laps remaining, Bell held a steady lead of 1.5 seconds over Custer while Allgaier continued to run third.
"He didn't seem to really care, that's fine for him," Burton said of Menard after the race. "I'm just gonna go out and beat him on the race track."
Stage 2
stage victory of the season.
Custer was third, Reddick fourth and Menard completed the top-five.
Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, those cars that had not pit under the previous caution did so this time which allowed Bell to inherit the lead. On the restart on Lap 53, Bell was followed by Reddick and Allgaier.
After 60 laps, Bell had moved out to 2.8-second lead over Reddick. Custer ran third, followed by Allgaier and Chase Briscoe.
With 20 laps remaining in the second stage, Bell’s lead over Reddick had ballooned to 4.2 seconds as Allgaier ran in third.
After 80 laps, Allgaier got around Reddick to move into the runner-up position behind Bell.
With five laps to go, Custer went to the inside of Reddick to claim the third position as Bell continued to lead the way.
Stage 1
Brandon Jones inched out the Stage 1 victory as he, Bell and Reddick raced three-wide for the lead at the conclusion of the 45-lap stage.
The stage victory was the first of the season for Jones.
Three-wide to end Stage 1 at @NHMS!
Brandon Jones beats Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick to the line. We've got a good @NASCAR_Xfinity race on our hands on NBCSN. Stream: https://t.co/CAYgs2g5vY #ROXOR200 pic.twitter.com/arz6sGSEw2
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2019
Ryan Sieg ended up fourth and Allgaier completed the top-five.
Custer started on the pole but Bell went inside of him coming to the start/finish line to grab the lead on Lap 1.
After 15 laps, Bell had moved out to almost a 1-second lead over Custer. Allgaier ran third, Menard fourth and Jones fifth.
With 20 laps remaining in the first stage, Bell’s lead over Custer had grown to 1.3 seconds while Allgaier remained in third, 3.4 seconds behind the leader.
On Lap 32, John Hunter Nemechek tagged the Turn 1 wall and dropped his rear bumper cover on the track which brought out the race’s first caution.
Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Bell was the first off pit road. Brandon Jones and several others remained on the track and led the way on the restart on Lap 38.
Sieg grabbed the lead on the restart only to see Jones power back around him and back out front.
With two laps to go in the stage, Jones continued to lead followed by Reddick and Bell.
Three drivers had to start the race from the rear of the field – Cindric for an engine change, Shane Lee for missing driver introductions and Vinnie Miller for a driver change.
1
20
Toyota
200
186
2
00
Ford
200
4.068
3
7
Chevrolet
200
9.525
4
2
Chevrolet
200
10.161
5
12
Ford
200
10.554
6
98
Ford
200
17.109
7
8
Chevrolet
200
17.483
8
93
Chevrolet
200
19.460
1
9
19
Toyota
200
20.162
13
10
9
Chevrolet
200
20.569
11
1
Chevrolet
200
21.540
12
22
Ford
200
23.210
13
11
Chevrolet
200
23.648
14
21
Chevrolet
200
24.358
15
51
Chevrolet
200
25.303
16
86
Chevrolet
200
25.607
17
08
Chevrolet
199
1 lap
18
07
Chevrolet
199
1 lap
19
36
Chevrolet
199
1 lap
20
5
Toyota
198
2 laps
21
01
Chevrolet
198
2 laps
22
90
Chevrolet
197
3 laps
23
4
Chevrolet
197
3 laps
24
Chevrolet
197
3 laps
25
99
Toyota
197
3 laps
26
52
Chevrolet
196
4 laps
27
78
Toyota
195
5 laps
28
39
CJ Mclaughlin
Chevrolet
192
8 laps
29
18
Toyota
169
31 laps
30
42
Toyota
167
33 laps
31
35
Toyota
159
41 laps
32
15
Tyler Matthews
Chevrolet
154
46 laps
33
28
Toyota
112
88 laps
34
66
Toyota
92
108 laps
35
17
Chevrolet
51
149 laps
36
23
Chevrolet
31
169 laps
37
89
Chevrolet
22
178 laps
38
13
Toyota
16
184 laps