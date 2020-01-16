Christopher Bell begins quest for fourth straight Chili Bowl title

Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell‘s effort for a fourth straight Chili Bowl Nationals title begins today.

Bell’s preliminary feature in the midget racing event is scheduled for tonight at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he will try to secure a spot in Saturday night’s A main feature.

Joining Bell in the preliminaries tonight is JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier.

Former Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Rico Abreu won Wednesday night’s preliminary feature, securing the two-time Chili Bowl winner in Saturday night’s feature event.

The winners of the first three preliminary features have been 17-year-old Cannon McIntosh (Monday), Kyle Larson (Tuesday) and Abreu (Wednesday).

Notable results from Wednesday night’s preliminary feature: J.J. Yeley finished 11th, Ryan Newman finished 21st and Karsyn Elledge, granddaughter of Dale Earnhardt, placed 22nd.