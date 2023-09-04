Christopher Allen’s disappointing tenure with Broncos comes to an end

Christopher Allen’s time with the Denver Broncos is over, marking the end of a disappointing tenure with the team.

When the Broncos signed Allen as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama last year, we viewed him as a player with the potential to emerge as a UDFA gem in the NFL.

His rookie season was derailed by a lingering foot injury that he suffered in college. Denver placed Allen on injured reserve before last year’s 53-man roster was set, ruling him out for the entire 2022 season.

There was optimism this summer that a now-healthy Allen could realize his potential and make the active roster as a rotational pass rusher. The outside linebacker was buried on the depth chart, though, even below 2023 undrafted free agents Thomas Incoom and Marcus Haynes.

Incoom ended up making the 53-man roster and Haynes made the 17-player practice squad. Allen ended up on IR again, this time with a minor groin injury.

Had the Broncos left Allen on IR, he would have been ruled out for the entire 2023 season. Instead, Denver reached an injury settlement with Allen on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Following that settlement, Allen was released and he is now a free agent.

If he can stay healthy, Allen might be able to salvage his pro career if given another opportunity elsewhere, but his time with the Broncos has come to an end.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire