Christophe Laporte sprints to thrilling stage win to end France's Tour drought - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

If there was one thing this thrilling edition of the Tour de France lacked, it was a local winner. In 2022, however, seemingly all things are possible. Particularly if you ride for Jumbo-Visma.

Having all but secured the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys - Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert need only stay upright in Saturday's penultimate day time trial and Sunday's sprint finale in Paris to be sure of securing them- the crack Dutch squad on Friday managed to provide the host nation with their first winner at this year’s race.

Christophe Laporte was the man to do it, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alberto Dainese (DSM) on the uphill drag into Cahors in the Occitanie region of southern France for what was the first Tour stage win of his career.

Laporte’s win meant heartbreak once again for Britain’s Fred Wright. The south Londoner, who has gone close on a number of occasions in this race, was once again last man standing, having infiltrated a late three-man breakaway with 30km remaining.

But Wright’s loss - he was passed with 500m remaining - was France’s gain. There have been only two editions in the entire history of the Tour, in 1926 and 1999, when the host nation has ended up with no winners and it felt as if the crowd was aware of that statistic as they roared Laporte home.

"It's important to get a French win," said Laporte who admitted the team’s primary goal had been to get race leader Vingegaard to the 3km cut off after which there could be no time losses. "If it makes the crowd and my family happy, I'm happy too."

He added: "It's more than a reward, it's huge. I was already super happy with this Tour de France even though I got no result for myself."

Until that sprint finish, stage 19 from Castellnau-Magnoac to Cahors had mainly been notable for yet another protest on the road, which briefly held up the peloton. Excitements were otherwise few and far between. UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar, who trails Vingegaard by 3:26 heading into Saturday's 40.7km time trial to Rocamadour, briefly lost contact with the bunch following a puncture.

Determined not to go quietly, Pogacar later attacked off the front of the peloton in what was really a bit of showboating for the cameras rather than a serious attack. The Slovenian's move was swiftly shut down by van Aert, meaning the general classification, which includes Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in third, remained unchanged.

Naturally, Vingegaard was refusing to celebrate early on Friday night. "We're not there yet," he said, adding that he would not go all-out in Saturday's time trial.

"I will always do my best. I'll try to do a good time trial [but] of course I'm not going to take full risk in the corners."

Vingegaard said he expected van Aert, who has been ridiculously strong in this race in all types of stages, to compete for the win on Saturday. "Yeah I think Wout is obviously in great shape. He's one of the best time triallists in the world so in my opinion he has a great chance."

As one of the most exciting editions of the race in many a year draws to a close, however, there was also a jarring reminder of cycling’s chequered past and the shadow that forever hangs over the sport.

Astana-Qazaqstan announced on Friday morning that their Colombian climber Miguel Ángel López had been suspended due to reports in the Spanish media of his links to a controversial doctor currently under police investigation.

According to Ciclo 21, López, also known as 'Superman', was intercepted by agents from the Central Operation Unit, part of the Guardia Civil, at Madrid-Barajas airport after arriving on a flight from Colombia earlier this week.

According to reports, López will appear in court in Cáceres next Monday in relation to investigations.