Christophe Laporte re-signs with Jumbo-Visma through 2026

Christophe Laporte is staying at Jumbo-Visma

Christophe Laporte has confirmed his future at Jumbo-Visma, re-signing with the Dutch team until the end of the 2026 season.

The news of Laporte staying at his current squad isn't a surprise, despite heavy interest from other teams – including lucrative offers on the table from several French teams. Cyclingnews learned in April that he would sign a three-year deal with Jumbo-Visma.

The Frenchman joined the team at the start of 2022 from Cofidis and has enjoyed his best two seasons in the peloton since. He's racked up stage wins at Paris-Nice and the Tour de France as well as taking a silver medal at the Wollongong Worlds, and, this spring, winning Gent-Wevelgem and Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Laporte has been a key part of Jumbo-Visma's spring Classics squad, which dominated much of the cobbled Classics this year, and will ride the Tour once again this July.

"I feel great here," Laporte said. "This team works in an extremely professional way, but at the same time, it feels very familiar. From the first day I arrived, there was a lot of trust in the team.

"I thank everyone, the staff and the riders, for that. I am still learning every day, and I want to advance with the team. I know that if I stay here, I can reach my potential."

Team directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman said that Laporte has swiftly attained "leader status" within the team. He added that the 30-year-old still has room to grow, also noting that his team fended off interest from various other squads to confirm Laporte's signature.

"Christophe joined the team last year to strengthen the classics team," said Zeeman. "His arrival proved to be a success, and in a year and a half, he has gained the leader status. In addition, Laporte plays a crucial supporting role for Wout van Aert in the classics and for the GC riders in the Grand Tours. We are also convinced that he still has room to grow.

"There was a lot of competition from other teams to sign him. But Christophe consciously decided to stay longer because of who we are and how we work. I take that as a huge compliment."

Laporte, who can also count wins at the Tour of Denmark and Binche-Chimay-Binche among his successes at Jumbo-Visma, joins team leader Wout van Aert in confirming his stay through 2026, while Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is signed through to the end of the 2027 season.

Other key riders, including Primož Roglič, Tiesj Benoot, and Dylan van Baarle, are signed to the end of 2025.