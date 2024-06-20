Christophe Galtier’s Al-Duhail readying offer for Marseille’s Jordan Veretout

Christophe Galtier seems determined to sign an experienced Ligue 1 midfielder this summer. Lille OSC’s Benjamin André (33) has already been identified as a target, whilst RMC Sport now report that Al-Duhail are now readying a bid to sign Olympique de Marseille’s Jordan Veretout (31).

According to the publication, former Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice manager Galtier, now plying his trade in Qatar with Al-Duhail, has already been in contact with France international Veretout regarding a potential deal. The player himself is open to a departure, with OM not competing in any form of European football next season.

Veretout has given signs that he may be open to a move to Galtier’s side this summer, whilst the alternative target, André, is also asking questions about his future with Les Dogues. LOSC’s club captain is under contract until 2026 but has previously worked with Galtier when the pair won the Ligue 1 title back in 2021.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle