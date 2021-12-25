Christmas wishes for Cardinals fans in Week 16

The Arizona Cardinals are part of one of two Christmas games. They face the Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium with a 6:15 p.m. ET Arizona kickoff time.

Since it is Christmas Day and there is NFL football today and tomorrow, we know of a few Christmas wishes Cardinals fans would like to see happen.

A Christmas win!

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have lost two in a row and a win over the Colts would clinch a postseason berth. It would be a double wish. The Cardinals would get a win over a quality opponent and lock in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Stay healthy

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The Cardinals have dealt with the loss of J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Rodney Hudson, Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds, Robert Alford and Jordan Phillips.

Now is when they need to stay healthy for the final run to and through the postseason.

Cardinals fans wish for a win, but also a healthy win.

That the Browns beat the Packers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The first game on Christmas is between the Browns and the Packers. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 11-3. It would be great if Baker Mayfield, coming back from the COVID list, could knock off Aaron Rodgers and give the Cardinals a tie with Green Bay, giving them a shot at the No. 1 seed.

A Vikings win over the Rams

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Rams are tied at 10-4 atop the NFC West. The Cardinals will remain the leader if they win today and the Rams beat the Vikings on Sunday, but if the Rams lose and the Cardinals win, Arizona’s magic number to clinch the NFC West drops to just one with two games remaining.

Wins by the Panthers and by Washington

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys and Buccaneers are both 10-4 like the Cardinals. The Bucs play the Panthers and Dallas plays the Washington Football Team. A win by both, combined by a Cardinals win, will move Arizona up to the No. 2 seed.

