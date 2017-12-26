Christmas Wish List

Since this is the holiday season, I thought it would be nice to give each team their one Christmas wish so here goes.

Anaheim – Some health. The Ducks have certainly missed their centers Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler for most of the season and Kesler still has yet to play. Their blueline is strong and healthy (finally).

Arizona – The win in the lottery so they can draft Rasmus Dahlin, the prohibitive number one pick for the 2018 Draft. The Coyotes are in last place and not going anywhere as far as the standings are concerned.

Boston – Their young kids to continue playing as well as they have been. That includes Danton Heinen, Jake DeBrusk and of course, Charlie McAvoy.

Buffalo – There is so much to wish for, but the Sabres really need Sam Reinhart to start playing like a second overall pick, the spot he was selected in 2014.

Calgary – Sam Bennett to perform like he has in his last 11 games not the way he played in his first 25.

Carolina – Scott Darling to play like a number one goalie. Otherwise they will be forced to go with Cam Ward who has played well. The Hurricanes have been trying to replace him as the starter for the past few years.

Chicago – That Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook start playing like they did a couple of years ago and not like a couple of aging 30-plus year-old veterans.

Colorado – Tyson Barrie returns quickly. He has been great on the blueline for the Avalanche with four goals and 27 points in 34 games and quarterbacks the power play. He fractured his right hand blocking a shot Saturday and is expected to be out a few weeks.

Columbus – The continued fine play from the underrated Oliver Bjorkstrand who has 23 points in 37 games. A return to health for Zach Werenski from a ‘body’ injury wouldn’t hurt either.

Dallas – Production outside of the first line of Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn. They are getting some from Radek Faksa but little else including Jason Spezza.

Detroit – Some goaltending. The Red Wings thought that Petr Mrazek was the answer two seasons ago but he was not good last season. Jimmy Howard was outstanding last season but this year has been different as both netminders have struggled.

Edmonton – Jesse Puljujarvi to be the winger who can play alongside Connor McDavid. (Hold on, that’s my wish since I have him for a buck in my auction league).

Florida – Michael Matheson does better in new head coach Bob Boughner’s system. He was supposed to be a very good blueliner and while he has played well in World Championships, he has struggled too much in the NHL.

Los Angeles – A return to action for Jeff Carter who was cut by a skate on October 18 and has yet to return.

Minnesota – Zach Parise finally gets healthy after back surgery and returns to close to the player he was when he was with New Jersey.

Montreal – A new General Manager. Wait, that’s what the fans of the Habs are wishing for.

Nashville – The return of Ryan Ellis to give them the best blueline in the NHL. Ellis should return early in the New Year after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason.

New Jersey – That rookies Will Butcher, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt don’t hit the wall. The Devils are first in the Metropolitan after not making the playoffs the last five seasons in a row.

New York Islanders – The team gets John Tavares’ name on a new contract. They are already getting a new arena.

New York Rangers – Henrik Lundqvist plays like he has in November and December and not the aging goalie the first month of the season.

Ottawa – Matt Duchene becomes the player the Senators thought they were getting rather than the disappointment he has become.

Philadelphia – That they could rescind the Brayden Schenn trade. Jori Lehtera has two assists and Morgan Frost is a prospect but Schenn has 40 points in 38 games this season and is among the NHL scoring leaders.

Pittsburgh – Secondary scoring. Carl Hagelin has two goals in 36 games, Tom Kuhnhackl has one in 32, Ryan Reaves has one in 37, Riley Sheahan has three in 36 and Carter Rowney and Greg McKegg have two each in 23 and 26 games respectively. Bryan Rust’s four in 37 is amazing in comparison.

St. Louis – Continued strong goaltending from Jake Allen and Carter Hutton.

San Jose- Joe Pavelski is over his injuries. He has only eight goals and 22 points in 34 games this season but has three goals and nine points in his last eight games.

Tampa Bay – They are in first place by a wide margin. Steven Stamkos stays healthy.

Toronto – Auston Matthews does not miss another game. The Leafs superstar has already missed 10 games with an injury and concussion.

Vancouver – The Sedin twins continue to play well and provide secondary scoring to Brock Boeser and the injured Bo Horvat.

Vegas – That they do not wake up from this dream season. Who in their right mind would have thought that an expansion team would be in first place in the Western Conference at Christmas.

Washington – Nicklas Backstrom returns to the top-ten in scoring. He is currently tied for 54th heading into the Christmas break.

Winnipeg – That Dustin Byfuglien returns from injury shortly and finally starts filling the net. The blueliner has yet to score this season.

And one wish from us in that Darryl Dobbs of Dobber Hockey stays healthy and is back to work full-time as soon as possible. His family and the fantasy hockey world need him.