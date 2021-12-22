Christmas week bowl extravaganza

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Nick Bromberg is back to bring you through all the college bowl game action through the holiday weekend. Learn about the line, the over and the movement and where the action is going with the Armed Forces Bowl, the Frisco Football Classic, the Gasparilla Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl and the Camellia Bowl.

The Florida Gators take on the UCf Knights in this Thursday's Gasparilla Bowl. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.