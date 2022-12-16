Christmas sweaters and more at Camille's in Old Town Spring
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing an opinion many people share. The Dallas Cowboys' star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
Brandon Crawford spoke to The Athletic and acknowledged that he has been told he will have to change positions with Carlos Correa taking over at shortstop.
My votes for entry in National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023: I’m not pleased by the selection of players on the current National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. This is my 31st vote for the Hall since I became eligible in 1992, and this Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot is the most lackluster […]
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur: live score and latest updates from Abu Dhabi exhibition
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
it won’t be Tiger Woods’ swing this week at the PNC Championship that Padraig Harrington will be studying.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida introduced himself to Boston with a terrific opener to his press conference on Thursday.
Aaron Judge hits free agency after hitting 62 home runs, joined by a handful of star shortstops and Cy Young winners.