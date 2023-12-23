A Christmas miracle: Detroit Red Wings recall 2021 top pick Simon Edvinsson

Simon Edvinsson, who looked ready for the NHL at training camp but was squeezed out by a roster crunch, has been called up by the Detroit Red Wings just in time before the Christmas break.

The Wings play at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, their final game before the three-day NHL-wide holiday break. Edvinsson, the 6-foot-6 defenseman the Wings drafted at No. 6 in 2021, has recorded 16 points (six goals) in 25 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he landed after the Wings went into their season with seven veterans on defense.

The Wings didn't have a morning skate Saturday because they played Friday night, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in a wild outing that wasn't settled at 7-6 until Patrick Kane put the game away with a shootout goal. Defenseman Olli Määttä left that game with an upper-body injury; beyond that, coach Derek Lalonde has said several players are dealing with bumps and bruises.

The only other roster move the Wings made Saturday was to place goaltender Alex Lyon on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 16.

Edvinsson played nine games with the Wings last spring, posting two goals and a minus-7 rating. He is highly skilled, but showed a tendency to take risks by moving out of position to make plays with the puck. He looked much improved in that area during training camp in September, but over the summer general manager Steve Yzerman added Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl and Jeff Petry to the defense, which already featured Määttä, Moritz Seider, Jake Walman and Ben Chiarot. That left no opening for Edvinsson.

Now Edvinsson has an opportunity to show the Wings they need to find a way to make room for him beyond the holidays.

