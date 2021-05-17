Christmas game for Cardinals will be a franchise first

The release of the 2021 Arizona Cardinals schedule shows they will host the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day in Week 16. It is one of three nationally broadcast games in primer time at State Farms Stadium this season. It will be a first for the franchise, but not for what you think.

The Cardinals have played on Christmas Day before in prime time.

However, as noted by Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane, it will be the first the Cardinals face a team other than the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.

The Cardinals have twice played on Christmas against the Cowboys. They did once in 1995 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys won that game 37-13. Troy Aikman threw two touchdown passes and the Cardinals did not score an offensive touchdown. The only time they found the end zone was an interception returned for a score by cornerback Aeneas Williams.

In 2010, the two teams met again, this time in Dallas. John Skelton was making his first NFL start and facing Jon Kitna because Cowboys starter Tomy Romo was injured.

Kitna got injured and Stephen McGee replaced him. The epic Skelton-McGee matchup ended with the Cardinals kicking a last-second field goal to win 27-26.

The Cardinals will now face the Colts at State Farm Stadium with a 1-1 record on Christmas Day.

