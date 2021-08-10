These Christmas Decoration Ideas Will Turn Your Home Into a Magical Holiday Haven
Make Trees Out of Scrap Wood
Drape Evergreen From Your Chandelier
Whip Up Some DIY "Snow"
Swap Prints for More Seasonal Options
Don't Forget Your Bedroom
Fashion Your Own "Christmas Lights"
Add Twinkle Lights to Everything
Use Fruit in Surprising Ways
Deck the Kids' Playhouse
Make an Ornament Garland
Go Big Outdoors
Add a Quirky Vignette to Your Bookshelf
Opt for a Pegboard Tree in Your Office
Or, Festoon a Big Ballon Tree
Upcycle Old Mason Jars
Revisit Old Family Photos
Make Your Own Mistletoe
Sew Your Own Tree Skirt
Or, Create a DIY Tree Collar Instead
Trade a Traditional Runner for Garland
Make a Personalized Welcome Sign
Use Paper in Unexpected Ways
Lean on Buffalo Check
Have Fun With Bells
Experiment With Gold Leaf
Decorate the Fridge
Make Your Own Stockings
Hang Vintage Holiday Signs
Use Berries for Pretty Pops of Red
Display Something Sweet
Add DIY Flair to Your Holiday Table
Put All Those Holiday Cards on Display
Bring Christmas Cheer to Your Kitchen
Bring Natural Elements Indoors
Commemorate the Year With Custom Ornaments
Set Up a Modern Nativity Scene
Embellish Dining Chairs
Don't Forget Your Porch
Go All in on Mercury Glass
Turn a Poof Into a Present
Make an Advent Calendar for Your Pets
Hang Candles on Your Tree
Go for a Retro Vibe
Play With Pattern
Go Matchy-Matchy
Hang Greens Around Your Entry
Say Yes to Pastels
Set a Neutral Table
Find a Special Place for a Cookie Plate
Hang Holiday Cards on the Banister
Put Christmas Dishes on Display
Try a Disco Tree
Warm Up to a Woodsy Theme
Make a Holiday Wreath
Go Big With Vintage
Use Greenery in Your Gift Wrap
Decorate With Citrus
String Up a Fun Garland
Use a Garland on a Wall
Mix Vintage and Modern
Go for Rose Gold
Flock Your Own Tree
Go for a Minimal Vibe
Make an Edible Tree
Stick to Browns and Earth Tones
Mix Your Metallics
Stick to Traditional Palettes
Decorate With Words
Spruce Up Your Kitchen
Cozy Up Your Front Porch
Hang Seasonal Artwork
Go Mad for Plaid
Bring in Pops of Black
Cozy Up to Color
Swap Out Your Bedding
Try an Unconventional Garland
Hang a Wreath on Your Chairs
Embrace Stripes
When in Doubt, Go Red and White
Layer It Up
Rely on Greenery
Add Some Texture
Put a Cloche on It
Mix in Fresh Flowers
Decorate Your Bar Cart
DIY an Advent Calendar
Create a Cozy Breakfast Area
Make Your Sweets Double as Decor
Create a Pom-Pom Tree
Try a Paper Holly Garland