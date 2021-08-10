These Christmas Decoration Ideas Will Turn Your Home Into a Magical Holiday Haven

    These Christmas Decoration Ideas Will Turn Your Home Into a Magical Holiday Haven

    No matter how busy you are attending holiday concerts, baking wintry desserts, shopping for everyone on your nice list, and—let's be honest—streaming classic Christmas movies, trust us when we say: You can find the time to make your home shine (indoors and out!) as bright as the star on the top of your tree.

    Decking your halls, windows, and outdoor spaces for the holiday with festive Christmas decorations—even the DIY variety—to complement the tree doesn't have to be complicated. There are plenty of 10- to 20-minute projects, from homemade ornaments and stamped tea towels to frosted mason jars and an artful array of nostalgic family photos.

    Of course, if you're the "go big, or go home" type, there are plenty of more involved Christmas crafts to suit you. Think giant holiday lights for your mantle, expertly-styled porch vignettes, and complete bedroom overhauls. After all, more is just, well, more when it comes to decorating for the merriest season of all.

    Either way, you don't have to go with traditional reds and greens. There are plenty of popular twists on the traditional Christmas look, like monochromatic silver or even bold neons, that are trendy in 2021. To help inspire you, we've scoured Pinterest for the prettiest, easiest, and cheapest Christmas decoration ideas to adorn everything from your tables to your bathroom (yes, really).

  • <p>Who would ever think you could make such chic Scandinavian-inspired Christmas decor out of something as simple (and eco-friendly) as scrap wood?</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://lovegrowswild.com/2019/11/scrap-wood-christmas-trees/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Grows Wild" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love Grows Wild</a>. </p>
    2/91

    Make Trees Out of Scrap Wood

    Who would ever think you could make such chic Scandinavian-inspired Christmas decor out of something as simple (and eco-friendly) as scrap wood?

    Get the tutorial at Love Grows Wild.

  • <p>For floor-to-ceiling festivity, don't forget to look up. A strand of evergreen garland looks super sophisticated draped over the right chandelier. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://homemadelovely.com/modern-farmhouse-dining-room-christmas-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Made Lovely" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home Made Lovely</a>. </p>
    3/91

    Drape Evergreen From Your Chandelier

    For floor-to-ceiling festivity, don't forget to look up. A strand of evergreen garland looks super sophisticated draped over the right chandelier.

    Get the tutorial at Home Made Lovely.

  • <p>It takes just five minutes to put together a batch of DIY "snow" you can use to flock tabletop trees, berry centerpieces, wreaths, garland, and more. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.apieceofrainbow.com/diy-snow-flocking/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Piece of Rainbow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Piece of Rainbow</a>. </p>
    4/91

    Whip Up Some DIY "Snow"

    It takes just five minutes to put together a batch of DIY "snow" you can use to flock tabletop trees, berry centerpieces, wreaths, garland, and more.

    Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

  • <p>One of the easiest—and most affordable—ways to infuse your home with some holiday spirit? Print out free or low-cost printables and swap them into pre-existing frames around your house for the season. </p><p>Get printables at <a href="https://theturquoisehome.com/free-christmas-printables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Turquoise Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Turquoise Home</a>. </p>
    5/91

    Swap Prints for More Seasonal Options

    One of the easiest—and most affordable—ways to infuse your home with some holiday spirit? Print out free or low-cost printables and swap them into pre-existing frames around your house for the season.

    Get printables at The Turquoise Home.

  • <p>When you're focused on getting your tree up and the mantle decorated, it's easy to overlook other rooms, like the bedroom. But a few simple touches—like a garland on the headboard, a pom-pom wreath, and a big, chunky knit blanket—go a long way to make the space feel extra cozy for the Christmas season. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://roomsforrentblog.com/2019/12/christmas-bedroom-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rooms for Rent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rooms for Rent</a>. </p>
    6/91

    Don't Forget Your Bedroom

    When you're focused on getting your tree up and the mantle decorated, it's easy to overlook other rooms, like the bedroom. But a few simple touches—like a garland on the headboard, a pom-pom wreath, and a big, chunky knit blanket—go a long way to make the space feel extra cozy for the Christmas season.

    Get the tutorial at Rooms for Rent.

  • <p>Dip into your stash of yarn to create a whimsical strand that looks great on the mantle, the entryway table, the banister, or even open shelving in the kitchen. You can also make shorter strands to <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g34015639/gift-wrapping-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorate gift wrap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorate gift wrap</a>. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://persialou.com/diy-christmas-light-pom-poms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Persia Lou" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Persia Lou</a>.</p>
    7/91

    Fashion Your Own "Christmas Lights"

    Dip into your stash of yarn to create a whimsical strand that looks great on the mantle, the entryway table, the banister, or even open shelving in the kitchen. You can also make shorter strands to decorate gift wrap.

    Get the tutorial at Persia Lou.

  • <p>Make your home feel like a holiday haven, especially after dark, by adding a set of twinkle lights to more than just the tree. Think: the garland on your stairs, the mantle, or even surrounding a big mirror on the wall. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.keystoinspiration.com/how-to-make-your-home-feel-cozy-for-christmas-with-twinkle-lights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keys to Inspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Keys to Inspiration</a>. </p>
    8/91

    Add Twinkle Lights to Everything

    Make your home feel like a holiday haven, especially after dark, by adding a set of twinkle lights to more than just the tree. Think: the garland on your stairs, the mantle, or even surrounding a big mirror on the wall.

    Get the tutorial at Keys to Inspiration.

  • <p>Dried orange slices are easy to make and add a cool, vintage-vibe to your Christmas decor. To really lean into the fruit theme, you can also use cranberries for wreaths and garland. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.tidbits-cami.com/natural-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tidbits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tidbits</a>. </p>
    9/91

    Use Fruit in Surprising Ways

    Dried orange slices are easy to make and add a cool, vintage-vibe to your Christmas decor. To really lean into the fruit theme, you can also use cranberries for wreaths and garland.

    Get the tutorial at Tidbits.

  • <p>If your kids have some sort of playhouse in the backyard, deck it inside and out. It adds a festive touch to your yard, plus gives the little ones another avenue to feel the magic of the season. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.lemonthistle.com/modern-christmas-playhouse-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lemon Thistle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lemon Thistle</a>. </p>
    10/91

    Deck the Kids' Playhouse

    If your kids have some sort of playhouse in the backyard, deck it inside and out. It adds a festive touch to your yard, plus gives the little ones another avenue to feel the magic of the season.

    Get the tutorial at Lemon Thistle.

  • <p>Skip the traditional green garland this year in favor of a playful ornament-studded option. For a more modern spin, use a rainbow of colors, as shown here. Or, for a more classic look, opt for shades of white and silver. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://love-the-day.com/snowflake-christmas-tree-decorations" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love the Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love the Day</a>. </p>
    11/91

    Make an Ornament Garland

    Skip the traditional green garland this year in favor of a playful ornament-studded option. For a more modern spin, use a rainbow of colors, as shown here. Or, for a more classic look, opt for shades of white and silver.

    Get the tutorial at Love the Day.

  • <p>For a truly show-stopping display, swap traditional string lights for jumbo wooden versions strung on a lush holiday garland. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/jumbo-lights-outdoor-diy-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
    12/91

    Go Big Outdoors

    For a truly show-stopping display, swap traditional string lights for jumbo wooden versions strung on a lush holiday garland.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>The silly cousin of your favorite succulent-filled vessels make for a fun afternoon project and a bold, unexpected filler piece on a mantle or bookshelf. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://designimprovised.com/2016/11/simple-sweet-christmas-terrariums.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Improvised" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Improvised</a>. </p>
    13/91

    Add a Quirky Vignette to Your Bookshelf

    The silly cousin of your favorite succulent-filled vessels make for a fun afternoon project and a bold, unexpected filler piece on a mantle or bookshelf.

    Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

  • <p>Have a cat that wreaks havoc on your fir? Or toddlers determined to pull at all the sparkly baubles? Skip the live variety this year. A geometric pegboard covered in a washi tape garland makes a perfectly suitable stand-in. Or, keep the traditional tree and put one of these in your office.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-pegboard-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
    14/91

    Opt for a Pegboard Tree in Your Office

    Have a cat that wreaks havoc on your fir? Or toddlers determined to pull at all the sparkly baubles? Skip the live variety this year. A geometric pegboard covered in a washi tape garland makes a perfectly suitable stand-in. Or, keep the traditional tree and put one of these in your office.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>If you're hosting a party, this whimsical version of the classic Christmas tree makes a particularly fun statement. And if you want it to blend in just a <em>little bit </em>more, use silver and white balloons. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/diy-balloon-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
    15/91

    Or, Festoon a Big Ballon Tree

    If you're hosting a party, this whimsical version of the classic Christmas tree makes a particularly fun statement. And if you want it to blend in just a little bit more, use silver and white balloons.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>Turn any stray Mason jars into cheap decorations worthy of your holiday table with a little something you can find in your medicine cabinet: epsom salt. The unsuspecting item turns the glass vessels into what looks like sparkling, snow-covered vases. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://apumpkinandaprincess.com/christmas-mason-jar-centerpiece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Pumpkin and a Princess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Pumpkin and a Princess</a>. </p>
    16/91

    Upcycle Old Mason Jars

    Turn any stray Mason jars into cheap decorations worthy of your holiday table with a little something you can find in your medicine cabinet: epsom salt. The unsuspecting item turns the glass vessels into what looks like sparkling, snow-covered vases.

    Get the tutorial at A Pumpkin and a Princess.

  • <p>Add a sentimental touch to your mantle this year: Scour old family photo albums for some of the best snapshots of all your loved ones on Christmases past, then arrange them into a heartfelt display. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/try-this-family-photo-christmas-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess. </a></p>
    17/91

    Revisit Old Family Photos

    Add a sentimental touch to your mantle this year: Scour old family photo albums for some of the best snapshots of all your loved ones on Christmases past, then arrange them into a heartfelt display.

    See more at A Beautiful Mess.

  • <p>This bundle of greenery, also known as a kissing ball, is a classic Christmas decoration fashioned with faux greenery, red berries, and a red velvet bow. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://apumpkinandaprincess.com/christmas-kissing-ball/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Pumpkin and a Princess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Pumpkin and a Princess</a>. </p>
    18/91

    Make Your Own Mistletoe

    This bundle of greenery, also known as a kissing ball, is a classic Christmas decoration fashioned with faux greenery, red berries, and a red velvet bow.

    Get the tutorial at A Pumpkin and a Princess.

  • <p>If you have the sewing chops, fashion your own tree skirt. You'll not only get exactly what you want, but you'll be creating what's sure to become a family heirloom. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/naturally-dyed-christmas-tree-skirt-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>. </p>
    19/91

    Sew Your Own Tree Skirt

    If you have the sewing chops, fashion your own tree skirt. You'll not only get exactly what you want, but you'll be creating what's sure to become a family heirloom.

    Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

  • <p>Don't know how to sew? Prefer something a little more sculptural? Either way, a tree collar may be a good option for you. This one comes together with just some thick rope, glue, and a little bit of paint. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/rope-christmas-tree-collar-diy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>. </p>
    20/91

    Or, Create a DIY Tree Collar Instead

    Don't know how to sew? Prefer something a little more sculptural? Either way, a tree collar may be a good option for you. This one comes together with just some thick rope, glue, and a little bit of paint.

    Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

  • <p>This year, skip that fabric table runner in favor of something that adds a bit more color and texture to your table—a white garland adorned with string lights and colorful ornaments. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://squirrellyminds.com/2017/12/13/colourful-christmas-tablescape-and-free-banner-download/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Squirrelly Minds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Squirrelly Minds</a>. </p>
    21/91

    Trade a Traditional Runner for Garland

    This year, skip that fabric table runner in favor of something that adds a bit more color and texture to your table—a white garland adorned with string lights and colorful ornaments.

    See more at Squirrelly Minds.

  • <p>Create a unique piece of art by decoupaging this printable onto a piece of stained wood and hanging it in your entryway. For something even easier, simply slip the sign into an existing frame for the season. </p><p>Get the printable at <a href="https://www.happygoluckyblog.com/christmas-vintage-truck-free-printables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Happy Go Lucky Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Happy Go Lucky Blog</a>. </p>
    22/91

    Make a Personalized Welcome Sign

    Create a unique piece of art by decoupaging this printable onto a piece of stained wood and hanging it in your entryway. For something even easier, simply slip the sign into an existing frame for the season.

    Get the printable at Happy Go Lucky Blog.

  • <p>A few simple folds can transform scrapbook paper into mantle decor that lends a pop of color to the more traditional decor elements you likely already have. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/diy-paper-christmas-trees-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alice and Lois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alice and Lois</a>. </p>
    23/91

    Use Paper in Unexpected Ways

    A few simple folds can transform scrapbook paper into mantle decor that lends a pop of color to the more traditional decor elements you likely already have.

    Get the tutorial at Alice and Lois.

  • <p>A little buffalo check ribbon can go a long way in lending a rustic chic vibe to your holiday decor. Use it as a garland around your tree, as wreath embellishments, or to fasten presents. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://apumpkinandaprincess.com/buffalo-check-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Pumpkin and a Princess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Pumpkin and a Princess</a>. </p>
    24/91

    Lean on Buffalo Check

    A little buffalo check ribbon can go a long way in lending a rustic chic vibe to your holiday decor. Use it as a garland around your tree, as wreath embellishments, or to fasten presents.

    See more at A Pumpkin and a Princess.

  • <p>For a little holiday cheer every time your front door opens, craft a wreath out of jingle bells. They come in a variety of colors, from more muted silver and gold to vibrant reds and blues, to suit any style. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thegirlinspired.com/christmas-wreaths-to-make/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girl Inspired" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Girl Inspired</a>.</p>
    25/91

    Have Fun With Bells

    For a little holiday cheer every time your front door opens, craft a wreath out of jingle bells. They come in a variety of colors, from more muted silver and gold to vibrant reds and blues, to suit any style.

    Get the tutorial at Girl Inspired.

  • <p>The gilded craft supply is easier to work with than you might think, and quickly transforms a wide range of everyday objects—DIY ornaments, chargers, or vases—into extraordinary decor pieces. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.delineateyourdwelling.com/gold-leaf-christmas-ornaments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delineate Your Dwelling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delineate Your Dwelling</a>. </p>
    26/91

    Experiment With Gold Leaf

    The gilded craft supply is easier to work with than you might think, and quickly transforms a wide range of everyday objects—DIY ornaments, chargers, or vases—into extraordinary decor pieces.

    See more at Delineate Your Dwelling.

  • <p>There are some spots that are a given—your mantle or your entryway, for example—but you can add festive flair to lesser-tackled spots, like the fridge, too. Kids will get a kick out of this magnetic tree. And—bonus—it may just be the thing you need to keep them busy long enough to cook your holiday meal. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/mommy-me-craft-magnetic-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>. </p>
    27/91

    Decorate the Fridge

    There are some spots that are a given—your mantle or your entryway, for example—but you can add festive flair to lesser-tackled spots, like the fridge, too. Kids will get a kick out of this magnetic tree. And—bonus—it may just be the thing you need to keep them busy long enough to cook your holiday meal.

    Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

  • <p>Looking for a fun holiday craft to involve the whole family? Pick out a bunch of supplies—pom-pom, trim, ribbon, and bells—in a cohesive color palette, then let each member of your crew create their very own stocking. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/diy-boho-inspired-stocking/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alice and Lois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alice and Lois</a>. </p>
    28/91

    Make Your Own Stockings

    Looking for a fun holiday craft to involve the whole family? Pick out a bunch of supplies—pom-pom, trim, ribbon, and bells—in a cohesive color palette, then let each member of your crew create their very own stocking.

    Get the tutorial at Alice and Lois.

  • <p>Turn old pallets into Christmas treasures with a coat of paint and some stencils of cut vinyl. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.dreamalittlebigger.com/post/diy-vintage-christmas-signs.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dream a Little Bigger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dream a Little Bigger</a>. </p>
    29/91

    Hang Vintage Holiday Signs

    Turn old pallets into Christmas treasures with a coat of paint and some stencils of cut vinyl.

    Get the tutorial at Dream a Little Bigger.

  • <p>To achieve that deep red hue so closely associated with the Christmas season, fashion a wreath out of cranberries or fill apothecary jars with the fruit and place them on a shelf or mantle. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://thegirlinspired.com/christmas-wreaths-to-make/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girl Inspired" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Girl Inspired</a>. </p>
    30/91

    Use Berries for Pretty Pops of Red

    To achieve that deep red hue so closely associated with the Christmas season, fashion a wreath out of cranberries or fill apothecary jars with the fruit and place them on a shelf or mantle.

    See more at Girl Inspired.

  • <p>If you're looking for a project, you could take on a from-scratch gingerbread house, but a couple of 3D gingerbread trees makes an equally sweet centerpiece for your kitchen island. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/how-to-make-3d-gingerbread-christmas-trees/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovely Indeed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovely Indeed</a>.</p>
    31/91

    Display Something Sweet

    If you're looking for a project, you could take on a from-scratch gingerbread house, but a couple of 3D gingerbread trees makes an equally sweet centerpiece for your kitchen island.

    Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

  • <p>You don't have to invest in expensive seasonal napkins you'll use once a year. Instead, purchase some cheap white linen or cotton napkins and simply iron on this free printable. <br><br>Get the printable at <a href="https://abeautifulmess.com/christmas-napkin-iron-on-diy-with-printable/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Beautiful Mess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Beautiful Mess</a>. </p>
    32/91

    Add DIY Flair to Your Holiday Table

    You don't have to invest in expensive seasonal napkins you'll use once a year. Instead, purchase some cheap white linen or cotton napkins and simply iron on this free printable.

    Get the printable at A Beautiful Mess.

  • <p>Your friends and family took time to send you a special card via snail mail, so don't just shove them into a basket and call it a day. Find a dedicated spot to show them off—like a decorative ladder. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.anightowlblog.com/project-home-a-ladder-christmas-card-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Night Owl Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Night Owl Blog</a>. </p>
    33/91

    Put All Those Holiday Cards on Display

    Your friends and family took time to send you a special card via snail mail, so don't just shove them into a basket and call it a day. Find a dedicated spot to show them off—like a decorative ladder.

    Get the tutorial at A Night Owl Blog.

  • <p>One of the easiest ways to infuse your cooking space with spirit? Stamp plain tea towels with a classic Christmas motif, like a tree, an ornament, or a reindeer. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/diy-holiday-scandinavian-inspired-dish-towel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alice and Lois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alice and Lois</a>. </p>
    34/91

    Bring Christmas Cheer to Your Kitchen

    One of the easiest ways to infuse your cooking space with spirit? Stamp plain tea towels with a classic Christmas motif, like a tree, an ornament, or a reindeer.

    Get the tutorial at Alice and Lois.

  • <p>Things you can find in your very own backyard—like pinecones—make for cheap Christmas decorations. To add a little glitz, a bit of glitter never fails. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/merry-christmas-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovely Indeed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovely Indeed</a>.</p>
    35/91

    Bring Natural Elements Indoors

    Things you can find in your very own backyard—like pinecones—make for cheap Christmas decorations. To add a little glitz, a bit of glitter never fails.

    Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

  • <p>Maybe you got married, moved, or had a baby this year? No matter what milestone you marked, a personalized ornament, complete with the year, can help you remember the occasion. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/diy-initial-christmas-ornament/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alice and Lois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alice and Lois</a>. </p>
    36/91

    Commemorate the Year With Custom Ornaments

    Maybe you got married, moved, or had a baby this year? No matter what milestone you marked, a personalized ornament, complete with the year, can help you remember the occasion.

    Get the tutorial at Alice and Lois.

  • <p>This sophisticated and modern nativity scene is a nod to the season.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.delineateyourdwelling.com/modern-christmas-nativity-scene/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delineate Your Dwelling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delineate Your Dwelling</a>.</p>
    37/91

    Set Up a Modern Nativity Scene

    This sophisticated and modern nativity scene is a nod to the season.

    Get the tutorial at Delineate Your Dwelling.

  • <p>Make every guest at your holiday table feel extra special by adorning chairs with a strand of gold tinsel. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://designimprovised.com/2015/12/winter-wonderland-christmas-table-setting.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design Improvised" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design Improvised</a>. </p>
    38/91

    Embellish Dining Chairs

    Make every guest at your holiday table feel extra special by adorning chairs with a strand of gold tinsel.

    See more at Design Improvised.

  • <p>Bring the Christmas cheer outside by setting up a seasonal vignette on your front porch. (Just make sure it's a covered area if you're using anything not specifically meant to be used outdoors.) </p><p>See more at <a href="https://thegirlinspired.com/christmas-pillows-iron-on-designs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girl Inspired" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Girl Inspired</a>. </p>
    39/91

    Don't Forget Your Porch

    Bring the Christmas cheer outside by setting up a seasonal vignette on your front porch. (Just make sure it's a covered area if you're using anything not specifically meant to be used outdoors.)

    See more at Girl Inspired.

  • <p>With mercury glass at your disposal, you don't need much to style a striking mantle. Stick to a theme—like mercury glass trees—and buy a variety of sizes and shapes, then arrange them artfully. Finish the display with a simple natural garland. </p><p>See more at The <a href="https://www.thecraftpatchblog.com/christmas-mantel-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craft Patch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Craft Patch</a>. </p>
    40/91

    Go All in on Mercury Glass

    With mercury glass at your disposal, you don't need much to style a striking mantle. Stick to a theme—like mercury glass trees—and buy a variety of sizes and shapes, then arrange them artfully. Finish the display with a simple natural garland.

    See more at The Craft Patch.

  • <p>Want to inject a little holiday cheer into your everyday decor? Tie a ribbon around a pillow or poof to turn it into a "present." </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.awwsam.com/2018/12/diy-holiday-present-pillows.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aww Sam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aww Sam</a>.</p>
    41/91

    Turn a Poof Into a Present

    Want to inject a little holiday cheer into your everyday decor? Tie a ribbon around a pillow or poof to turn it into a "present."

    Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

  • <p>Get your <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g29722655/gifts-for-dog-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:furry friend in on the Christmas countdown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">furry friend in on the Christmas countdown</a> by DIY-ing this pup-friendly <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/beauty/skin-makeup/g23880518/beauty-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:advent calendar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">advent calendar</a>. Fill each bag with a special toy or treat and watch those tails wag! </p><p>See more at <a href="https://allforthememories.com/diy-dog-advent-calendar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All For The Memories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">All For The Memories</a>. </p>
    42/91

    Make an Advent Calendar for Your Pets

    Get your furry friend in on the Christmas countdown by DIY-ing this pup-friendly advent calendar. Fill each bag with a special toy or treat and watch those tails wag!

    See more at All For The Memories.

  • <p>Decorate your tree with candles for a bit of old-fashioned Christmas charm. To avoid a potential fire hazard, look to candle string lights or DIY this paper version.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/2017/11/paper-candle-christmas-tree-ornament.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>. </p>
    43/91

    Hang Candles on Your Tree

    Decorate your tree with candles for a bit of old-fashioned Christmas charm. To avoid a potential fire hazard, look to candle string lights or DIY this paper version.

    Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

  • <p>Who says you have to stick to a holiday palette of green and red? For a fun, retro vibe, deck your space in sherbet-y shades and pops of silver. Bonus points if you dress to match. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://www.awwsam.com/2019/11/mid-mod-christmas-decor.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aww Sam." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aww Sam.</a> </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Wellwood-Silver-Christmas-Assorted-Ornament/dp/B07H7ZGFPH/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10072.g.23939784%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP TINSEL TREES">SHOP TINSEL TREES</a></p>
    44/91

    Go for a Retro Vibe

    Who says you have to stick to a holiday palette of green and red? For a fun, retro vibe, deck your space in sherbet-y shades and pops of silver. Bonus points if you dress to match.

    See more at Aww Sam.

    SHOP TINSEL TREES

  • <p>Here, a seemingly non-Christmas-y mix of patterns makes for a stunning holiday display. The trick? Look to patterns that complement the rest of your holiday decor as well as your home's everyday color palette. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/?s=christmas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>. </p>
    45/91

    Play With Pattern

    Here, a seemingly non-Christmas-y mix of patterns makes for a stunning holiday display. The trick? Look to patterns that complement the rest of your holiday decor as well as your home's everyday color palette.

    Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

  • <p>Not sure how to inject holiday cheer into a room with a bold color scheme or pattern? Go matchy-matchy. A collection of holiday trees complements the room's wallpaper for a cohesive—not chaotic!— display.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.housebyhoff.com/2017/12/colorful-girls-bedroom-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House By Hoff." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House By Hoff.</a> </p>
    46/91

    Go Matchy-Matchy

    Not sure how to inject holiday cheer into a room with a bold color scheme or pattern? Go matchy-matchy. A collection of holiday trees complements the room's wallpaper for a cohesive—not chaotic!— display.

    See more at House By Hoff.

  • <p>Greet guests (and yourself!) with a little holiday cheer by outfitting your entry in its holiday best. Pops of greenery and warm lights are really all you need. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.modern-glam.com/modern-farmhouse-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Modern Glam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Modern Glam</a>. </p>
    47/91

    Hang Greens Around Your Entry

    Greet guests (and yourself!) with a little holiday cheer by outfitting your entry in its holiday best. Pops of greenery and warm lights are really all you need.

    Get the tutorial at Modern Glam.

  • <p>The more color the merrier, right? Shake things up this Christmas by looking to a pastel color palette instead of traditional red and green. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://studiodiy.com/2017/11/29/diy-colorful-christmas-village/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Studio DIY" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Studio DIY</a>. </p>
    48/91

    Say Yes to Pastels

    The more color the merrier, right? Shake things up this Christmas by looking to a pastel color palette instead of traditional red and green.

    Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

  • <p>You don't have to go bold for the holidays to make a statement. This neutral tablescape feels festive, while also keeping with the home's everyday decor style.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.modern-glam.com/modern-farmhouse-christmas-table/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Modern Glam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Modern Glam</a>. </p>
    49/91

    Set a Neutral Table

    You don't have to go bold for the holidays to make a statement. This neutral tablescape feels festive, while also keeping with the home's everyday decor style.

    Get the tutorial at Modern Glam.

  • <p>If you have littles, this is a classic piece of Christmas decor that can be made even more special by personalizing it with each of their names. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.happinessishomemade.net/cookies-for-santa-plate-free-christmas-svgs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Happiness Is Homemade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Happiness Is Homemade</a>. </p>
    50/91

    Find a Special Place for a Cookie Plate

    If you have littles, this is a classic piece of Christmas decor that can be made even more special by personalizing it with each of their names.

    Get the tutorial at Happiness Is Homemade.

  • <p>For a personal touch, hang holiday cards from your staircase garland instead of ornaments. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.thesunnysideupblog.com/2017/11/favorite-christmas-decor-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sunny Side Up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sunny Side Up</a>. </p>
    51/91

    Hang Holiday Cards on the Banister

    For a personal touch, hang holiday cards from your staircase garland instead of ornaments.

    See more at Sunny Side Up.

  • <p>Have open shelves in your kitchen? Put holiday dishes on display to make them double as decor.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.lizmarieblog.com/2018/12/santa-mug-christmas-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Marie Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liz Marie Blog</a>. </p>
    52/91

    Put Christmas Dishes on Display

    Have open shelves in your kitchen? Put holiday dishes on display to make them double as decor.

    See more at Liz Marie Blog.

  • <p>Not only is this disco ball Christmas tree totally adorable, but it also eliminates the cleanup that comes along with a real tree. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://studiodiy.com/2015/11/24/diy-disco-ball-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Studio DIY" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Studio DIY</a>. </p>
    53/91

    Try a Disco Tree

    Not only is this disco ball Christmas tree totally adorable, but it also eliminates the cleanup that comes along with a real tree.

    Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

  • <p>Looking to get extra cozy this holiday season? Lean into a rustic decor vibe with woodsy accents and a classic red and green color palette. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://inspiredbycharm.com/christmas-tree-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired By Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired By Charm</a>. </p>
    54/91

    Warm Up to a Woodsy Theme

    Looking to get extra cozy this holiday season? Lean into a rustic decor vibe with woodsy accents and a classic red and green color palette.

    See more at Inspired By Charm.

  • <p>DIY this <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/g27868770/fall-wreath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paper flower wreath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">paper flower wreath</a> for a wilt-free holiday display. (Store it carefully and you can use it for years to come!) </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Fvideo-paper-hellebore-winter-wreath%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oprahdaily.com%2Flife%2Fg23939784%2Fchristmas-decorations-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>. </p>
    55/91

    Make a Holiday Wreath

    DIY this paper flower wreath for a wilt-free holiday display. (Store it carefully and you can use it for years to come!)

    Get the tutorial at Lia Griffith.

  • <p>How can you not feel happy (and a little nostalgic!) looking at this tree? A mix of vintage ornaments feels especially right when paired with a metallic tinsel tree.</p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://inspiredbycharm.com/christmas-tree-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired By Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired By Charm</a>. </p>
    56/91

    Go Big With Vintage

    How can you not feel happy (and a little nostalgic!) looking at this tree? A mix of vintage ornaments feels especially right when paired with a metallic tinsel tree.

    Get more decorating ideas at Inspired By Charm.

  • <p>For a cohesive feel, choose a gift wrap theme that complements the rest of your holiday decor. (We love the idea of incorporating real greenery, like Lia Griffith did here.)</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fliagriffith.com%2Funique-gift-tags%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oprahdaily.com%2Flife%2Fg23939784%2Fchristmas-decorations-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lia Griffith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lia Griffith</a>. </p>
    57/91

    Use Greenery in Your Gift Wrap

    For a cohesive feel, choose a gift wrap theme that complements the rest of your holiday decor. (We love the idea of incorporating real greenery, like Lia Griffith did here.)

    Get the tutorial at Lia Griffith.

  • <p>Add some tropical cheer (and a burst of color) to your holiday decor by incorporating fresh citrus into your tree.</p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://www.frenchcountrycottage.net/2019/11/christmas-kitchen-peek.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French Country Cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">French Country Cottage</a>. </p>
    58/91

    Decorate With Citrus

    Add some tropical cheer (and a burst of color) to your holiday decor by incorporating fresh citrus into your tree.

    Get more decorating ideas at French Country Cottage.

  • <p>A colorful garland is a quick and easy way to dress up everything from a tree, to a banister, to a blank wall.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thehappyhousie.porch.com/diy-christmas-light-string-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Happy Housie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Happy Housie</a>. </p>
    59/91

    String Up a Fun Garland

    A colorful garland is a quick and easy way to dress up everything from a tree, to a banister, to a blank wall.

    Get the tutorial at The Happy Housie.

  • <p>Garlands aren't just for entryways or stairs. Think outside the box and hang one from an unexpected area. (They're a great way to spruce up a bare wall for the holidays!)</p>
    60/91

    Use a Garland on a Wall

    Garlands aren't just for entryways or stairs. Think outside the box and hang one from an unexpected area. (They're a great way to spruce up a bare wall for the holidays!)

  • <p>Love the look of vintage, but don't want to veer too kitschy? Mix in some modern elements, like the white dinnerware and black candlesticks seen here, to balance it all out. </p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://inspiredbycharm.com/vintage-modern-christmas-table-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inspired By Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inspired By Charm</a>. </p>
    61/91

    Mix Vintage and Modern

    Love the look of vintage, but don't want to veer too kitschy? Mix in some modern elements, like the white dinnerware and black candlesticks seen here, to balance it all out.

    Get more decorating ideas at Inspired By Charm.

  • <p>Swap out traditional yellow gold in favor of rosy metallic accents for a sweet and modern vibe. (And don't forget to coordinate your gift wrap to match!)<br></p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://partiesforpennies.com/2017/12/11/rose-gold-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parties For Pennies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parties For Pennies</a>. </p>
    62/91

    Go for Rose Gold

    Swap out traditional yellow gold in favor of rosy metallic accents for a sweet and modern vibe. (And don't forget to coordinate your gift wrap to match!)

    Get more decorating ideas at Parties For Pennies.

  • <p>Have an artificial tree that's seen better days? Give it the DIY flocked treatment.</p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thehappyhousie.porch.com/how-to-flock-a-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Happy Housie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Happy Housie</a>. </p>
    63/91

    Flock Your Own Tree

    Have an artificial tree that's seen better days? Give it the DIY flocked treatment.

    Get the tutorial at The Happy Housie.

  • <p>You don't have to go all out with the glitter and lights to create a merry holiday display. A pared-down, minimalist look can be just as striking. </p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://themerrythought.com/diy/simple-christmas-tree-display/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merrythought" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Merrythought</a>. </p>
    64/91

    Go for a Minimal Vibe

    You don't have to go all out with the glitter and lights to create a merry holiday display. A pared-down, minimalist look can be just as striking.

    Get more decorating ideas at The Merrythought.

  • <p>Because why not? It's sure to be the star of any holiday dessert table. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://partiesforpennies.com/2015/12/13/rice-krispy-christmas-tree-treat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parties for Pennies." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parties for Pennies.</a> </p>
    65/91

    Make an Edible Tree

    Because why not? It's sure to be the star of any holiday dessert table.

    Get the tutorial at Parties for Pennies.

  • <p>With its pops of greenery and simple garland on the mantle, this sweet living room is insanely inviting, and proves you can keep it neutral while still nodding to the holidays.<br></p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://www.thecraftedsparrow.com/2018/11/black-white-casual-boho-christmas-mantel-decor-ideas.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crafted Sparrow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Crafted Sparrow</a>. </p>
    66/91

    Stick to Browns and Earth Tones

    With its pops of greenery and simple garland on the mantle, this sweet living room is insanely inviting, and proves you can keep it neutral while still nodding to the holidays.

    Get more decorating ideas at The Crafted Sparrow.

  • <p>Who says you have to stick to one metallic hue during the holidays? A mix of gold, copper, silver, and rose gold can be quite stunning. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://apumpkinandaprincess.com/silver-gold-christmas-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Pumpkin and A Princess." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Pumpkin and A Princess.</a> </p>
    67/91

    Mix Your Metallics

    Who says you have to stick to one metallic hue during the holidays? A mix of gold, copper, silver, and rose gold can be quite stunning.

    See more at A Pumpkin and A Princess.

  • <p>Pops of plaid, swaths of greenery, and a traditional red and green color palette will never steer you wrong when it comes to holiday decorating. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://athoughtfulplaceblog.com/traditional-christmas-table/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Thoughtful Place" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A Thoughtful Place</a>. </p>
    68/91

    Stick to Traditional Palettes

    Pops of plaid, swaths of greenery, and a traditional red and green color palette will never steer you wrong when it comes to holiday decorating.

    Get the tutorial at A Thoughtful Place.

  • <p>Hung on a tiny tree, these wordy ornaments look like vintage flashcards but are actually DIYed using wood slats. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.thecraftedsparrow.com/2016/12/diy-wood-christmas-ornaments.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crafted Sparrow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Crafted Sparrow</a>. </p>
    69/91

    Decorate With Words

    Hung on a tiny tree, these wordy ornaments look like vintage flashcards but are actually DIYed using wood slats.

    Get the tutorial at The Crafted Sparrow.

  • <p>The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it should be decorated for the holidays accordingly. A simple tree and a festive garland pop against the all-white space. </p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://www.maisondepax.com/10-kitchen-christmas-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maison de Pax" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maison de Pax</a>. </p>
    70/91

    Spruce Up Your Kitchen

    The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it should be decorated for the holidays accordingly. A simple tree and a festive garland pop against the all-white space.

    Get more decorating ideas at Maison de Pax.

  • <p>Make outdoor spaces a year-round option by outfitting them with plenty of cozy blankets and pillows—and even a few heat lamps. </p><p><span>Get more decorating ideas at </span><a href="http://www.jacquelynclark.com/2018/12/11/festive-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lark & Linen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lark & Linen</a><span>.</span></p>
    71/91

    Cozy Up Your Front Porch

    Make outdoor spaces a year-round option by outfitting them with plenty of cozy blankets and pillows—and even a few heat lamps.

    Get more decorating ideas at Lark & Linen.

  • <p>Swap out your everyday art with seasonal options for added cheer. (Because being "extra" is never a bad thing during the holidays.)</p><p>See more at<a href="https://www.homestoriesatoz.com/christmas/10-beautiful-and-simple-christmas-decor-tips-and-ideas.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Stories A to Z" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Home Stories A to Z</a>. </p>
    72/91

    Hang Seasonal Artwork

    Swap out your everyday art with seasonal options for added cheer. (Because being "extra" is never a bad thing during the holidays.)

    See more at Home Stories A to Z.

  • <p>Sprinkle in pops of plaid for an extra festive Christmas display. </p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://www.craftberrybush.com/2019/11/red-plaid-christmas-tree.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Craftberry Bush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Craftberry Bush</a>. </p>
    73/91

    Go Mad for Plaid

    Sprinkle in pops of plaid for an extra festive Christmas display.

    Get more decorating ideas at Craftberry Bush.

  • <p>Black isn't a hue you see often in holiday decorating, but we love the way it lends a modern edge to otherwise traditional holiday decor. <br></p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://www.zevyjoy.com/my-home/a-classic-and-elegant-christmas-family-room-33/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zevy Joy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zevy Joy</a>. </p>
    74/91

    Bring in Pops of Black

    Black isn't a hue you see often in holiday decorating, but we love the way it lends a modern edge to otherwise traditional holiday decor.

    Get more decorating ideas at Zevy Joy.

  • <p>Here's proof that you can make any color scheme work for holiday decorating. </p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/how-we-decorated-our-home-for-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
    75/91

    Cozy Up to Color

    Here's proof that you can make any color scheme work for holiday decorating.

    Get more decorating ideas at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>Just because no one will see it doesn't mean you shouldn't decorate it! Who <em>wouldn't </em>want to cozy up for a long winter's night in this festive bedroom? </p><p>Get more decorating ideas at <a href="http://www.jacquelynclark.com/2018/12/11/festive-christmas-home-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lark & Linen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lark & Linen</a>. </p>
    76/91

    Swap Out Your Bedding

    Just because no one will see it doesn't mean you shouldn't decorate it! Who wouldn't want to cozy up for a long winter's night in this festive bedroom?

    Get more decorating ideas at Lark & Linen.

  • <p>For a unique and cheerful take on banister decorating, skip the greenery and string up some paper pom-poms instead. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://houseandhome.com/decorating-design/diy-festive-paper-garland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House & Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House & Home</a>.</p>
    77/91

    Try an Unconventional Garland

    For a unique and cheerful take on banister decorating, skip the greenery and string up some paper pom-poms instead.

    Get the tutorial at House & Home.

  • <p>Hanging mini wreaths from your chairs or barstools is a crazy-easy way to cook up some holiday cheer in the kitchen. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.homestoriesatoz.com/christmas/10-beautiful-and-simple-christmas-decor-tips-and-ideas.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Stories A to Z" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Home Stories A to Z</a>. </p>
    78/91

    Hang a Wreath on Your Chairs

    Hanging mini wreaths from your chairs or barstools is a crazy-easy way to cook up some holiday cheer in the kitchen.

    See more at Home Stories A to Z.

  • <p>Stripes will never go out of style—especially a graphic black and white version. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.modern-glam.com/blush-copper-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Modern Glam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Modern Glam</a>. </p>
    79/91

    Embrace Stripes

    Stripes will never go out of style—especially a graphic black and white version.

    See more at Modern Glam.

  • <p>Already decorate with a mostly white color scheme? Pepper in pops of red, and you're all set for the holidays. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.shadesofblueinteriors.com/simple-red-white-tablescape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shades Of Blue Interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shades Of Blue Interiors</a>. </p>
    80/91

    When in Doubt, Go Red and White

    Already decorate with a mostly white color scheme? Pepper in pops of red, and you're all set for the holidays.

    See more at Shades Of Blue Interiors.

  • <p>A mix of decorative trees and candlesticks in varying heights creates visual interest. (This display just wouldn't feel as impactful if everything were the same size.)</p><p>See more at <a href="http://tammydamore.com/?p=5607" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tammy Damore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tammy Damore</a>. </p>
    81/91

    Layer It Up

    A mix of decorative trees and candlesticks in varying heights creates visual interest. (This display just wouldn't feel as impactful if everything were the same size.)

    See more at Tammy Damore.

  • <p>When it comes to Christmas decorating, well-placed greenery can do most of the holiday heavy lifting. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://missmustardseed.com/seasons-home-christmas-dining-room/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miss Mustard Seed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miss Mustard Seed</a>. </p>
    82/91

    Rely on Greenery

    When it comes to Christmas decorating, well-placed greenery can do most of the holiday heavy lifting.

    See more at Miss Mustard Seed.

  • <p>Make your holiday decor extra cozy by layering in textiles of varying textures. Think: fluffy sheepskin, cozy knits, and soft wool. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://jeanneoliver.com/simple-french-tablescape-seasons-of-home-holiday-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeanne Oliver" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jeanne Oliver</a>. </p>
    83/91

    Add Some Texture

    Make your holiday decor extra cozy by layering in textiles of varying textures. Think: fluffy sheepskin, cozy knits, and soft wool.

    See more at Jeanne Oliver.

  • <p>In a holiday decorating rut? Cloches have the power to turn an ordinary vignette into a beautiful focal point. </p><p>See more at <a href="http://tammydamore.com/?p=7894" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tammy Damore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tammy Damore</a>. </p>
    84/91

    Put a Cloche on It

    In a holiday decorating rut? Cloches have the power to turn an ordinary vignette into a beautiful focal point.

    See more at Tammy Damore.

  • <p>Think fresh flowers can't work for the holidays? They can! Just mix them with your traditional Christmas greenery. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://dearlilliestudio.com/seasons-of-home-christmas-tablescape/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dear Lillie Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dear Lillie Studio</a>. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oprahdaily.com%2Flife%2Fg23939784%2Fchristmas-decorations-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Flowers">Shop Flowers</a></p>
    85/91

    Mix in Fresh Flowers

    Think fresh flowers can't work for the holidays? They can! Just mix them with your traditional Christmas greenery.

    See more at Dear Lillie Studio.

    Shop Flowers

  • <p>Hosting a holiday cocktail party this year? Encourage guests to help themselves by decking out your bar cart in its holiday best. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://www.strawberrychicblog.com/2017/12/christmas-bar-cart.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Strawberry Chic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Strawberry Chic</a>. </p>
    86/91

    Decorate Your Bar Cart

    Hosting a holiday cocktail party this year? Encourage guests to help themselves by decking out your bar cart in its holiday best.

    See more at Strawberry Chic.

  • <p>Build some excitement for the holidays by DIY-ing your own advent calendar. This one couldn't be easier to make—use an existing frame or assemble your own using scrap pieces of wood. Then, string up numbers with messages or activity ideas written inside. </p><p>Get the tutorial at<a href="https://freshmommyblog.com/advent-calendar-diy-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fresh Mommy Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Fresh Mommy Blog</a>. </p>
    87/91

    DIY an Advent Calendar

    Build some excitement for the holidays by DIY-ing your own advent calendar. This one couldn't be easier to make—use an existing frame or assemble your own using scrap pieces of wood. Then, string up numbers with messages or activity ideas written inside.

    Get the tutorial at Fresh Mommy Blog.

  • <p>Give every day a merry and bright start by decking out your breakfast space with cozy pillows, warm string lights, and pops of greenery. </p><p>See more at <a href="https://nestingwithgrace.com/christmas-entertaining-ideas-casual-table-setting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nesting With Grace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nesting With Grace</a>. </p>
    88/91

    Create a Cozy Breakfast Area

    Give every day a merry and bright start by decking out your breakfast space with cozy pillows, warm string lights, and pops of greenery.

    See more at Nesting With Grace.

  • <p>Who needs table decorations when your desserts look this good? </p><p>See more at <a href="https://lovegrowswild.com/2017/11/christmas-dessert-table-dining-room/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Love Grows Wild." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Love Grows Wild.</a> <br></p>
    89/91

    Make Your Sweets Double as Decor

    Who needs table decorations when your desserts look this good?

    See more at Love Grows Wild.

  • <p>This Whoville-esque tree by Sugar & Cloth makes a strong statement, but actually couldn't be easier to put together. Simply buy or make pom-poms in a mix of sizes and attach them to your tree. Lights are optional.</p><p>See more at <a href="https://sugarandcloth.com/new-studio-sitting-area-decorated-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar & Cloth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar & Cloth</a>. </p>
    90/91

    Create a Pom-Pom Tree

    This Whoville-esque tree by Sugar & Cloth makes a strong statement, but actually couldn't be easier to put together. Simply buy or make pom-poms in a mix of sizes and attach them to your tree. Lights are optional.

    See more at Sugar & Cloth.

  • <p>Sometimes, a single statement piece, like this oversized paper holly garland, is the best way to spruce up a space for the holidays. </p><p>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thehousethatlarsbuilt.com/?s=garland" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House That Lars Built" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House That Lars Built</a>. </p>
    91/91

    Try a Paper Holly Garland

    Sometimes, a single statement piece, like this oversized paper holly garland, is the best way to spruce up a space for the holidays.

    Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

