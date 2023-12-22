Christmas Day Picks | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team offers up a few players fantasy managers should consider starting on Saturday.
The FFL team offers up a few players fantasy managers should consider starting on Saturday.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?
Arthur Smith's Theater of Pain has frustrated fantasy managers time and again this season. Can you trust any Falcons in Week 16?
The fantasy football semifinals in many leagues kick off on Thursday night with the Saints-Rams matchup. Antonio Losada breaks the game down from every angle.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
Dan Titus breaks down the upcoming Christmas schedule and gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 10.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, Jake Browning has kept the Bengals' playoff hopes alive.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
Who should fantasy hockey managers deal for this week? Which two players should they send packing? Check out our full list.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Peavy, a two-time World Series winner, pitched five years for the White Sox.