Christmas corgi race flusters, amazes fans at 49ers-Ravens game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Want to know how bad the 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens felt to the Faithful?

Not even cute, athletic, bandana-wearing corgis racing each other for Corgi Cup glory could cheer them up on Christmas.

At halftime, when the 49ers trailed just 16-12 and hope wasn’t yet lost, the squatty competitors strode on the Levi’s Stadium grass for a sprint into one of the end zones.

ICYMI:



We had an ELECTRIC Corgi Race at halftime of Ravens-49ers



Unbelievable finish!!! #MNF pic.twitter.com/sQmsRCSvPE — Wesley Splain (@SPLAIN_IT) December 26, 2023

A dog named Tony reportedly defended his Corgi Cup title — a fact that became known to the national TV audience as highlights were aired in the fourth quarter to distract viewers from the 49ers’ then-21-point deficit.

Social media reaction to the corgi race interruption was mixed, with some fans popping off in anger and frustration, amateur comedians dropping dad jokes and various other tomfoolery.

Did not expect Ravens-49ers to be our "corgi highlights in the fourth quarter" game for Christmas, but here we are. — Michael Schwartz (@MikeMSchwartz) December 26, 2023

Any more 49ers offensive linemen go out they’ll have to sub in Tony the corgi. — Dave Cokin (@davecokin) December 26, 2023

The 49ers halftime Corgi race was marred by egregious ruffing the passer. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 26, 2023

The Corgi Cup was better than the 3RD Quarter of Ravens-49ERS.#Stockpile — Brian Stocking (@BrianStocking) December 26, 2023

That Corgi ugly Christmas sweater race during this Ravens vs 49ers game is the greatest thing I’ve seen on TV in a minute 🤣 — COACH BEAN ✝️ (@Brandon_Bean4) December 26, 2023

Spoon feeding me clips of the corgi race around the commercial breaks instead of good plays.



You know exactly how to get me not to change this game that’s been over for a while. #49ers #RavensFlock — Rumblith (@Rumblith) December 26, 2023

I’m so happy we’re at the part of the game where we just focus on the CORGIS. #49ers 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — daisy barringer (@daisy) December 26, 2023

you’re telling me the 49ers do a corgi race when they play on christmas day?



i’m gonna need this every year — alex (@goawaylex) December 26, 2023

The 49ers hope this was just a dog day and that they can remain on track to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and accompanying bye week. And as bad as the loss was, that’s indeed the case, though if any future corgi races become needed as live broadcast filler, that might not be a good sign.