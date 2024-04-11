Christine Mboma: Olympic 200m silver medallist to make competitive return after 20 months out

Christine Mboma won world under-20 200m gold in 2021 [Getty Images]

Namibia's Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma is set to make her competitive return after 20 months out.

Tokyo 2020 runner-up Mboma is a female athlete classed as having differences in sexual development (DSD).

She was ruled out of last year's World Championships after World Athletics voted to reduce the blood testosterone levels permitted for DSD athletes.

The 20-year-old has not competed since she won 200m bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022.

But organisers say Mboma, who said last year she was taking testosterone-lowering medication, will race over 100m at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya on 20 April.

Mboma's coach Henk Botha has said he was "shocked" by the rule changes for female athletes with high testosterone which prevented her from competing in Budapest last year.

DSD is a group of rare conditions, external whereby a person's hormones, genes and/or reproductive organs may be a mix of male and female characteristics. Some of those affected prefer the term "intersex".

Mboma clocked 21.81 seconds at Tokyo 2020 to take women's 200m silver three years ago behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah.