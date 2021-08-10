Christina Applegate Shares Her Recent Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: "It's Been a Tough Road"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Christina Applegate is publicly sharing her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis. On Aug. 10, the 49-year-old actress and Dead to Me star tweeted a short statement disclosing that she been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease a few months ago. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," Applegate said. "Unless some assh*le blocks it."

Though she said it's been a "strange journey," Applegate expressed gratitude for the support of others with the same condition. Applegate also said she is heeding the advice of one friend in particular who also has multiple sclerosis and encouraged her to "wake up and take the indicated action." Applegate added, "That's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing."

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. - christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo - christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system, thereby obstructing transmissions between the brain and body. There are four identified types of MS, and according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly one million people in the United States live with the disease, and most are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Unfortunately, there is currently no known cure.

Selma Blair, who Applegate worked with in 2002's The Sweetest Thing, also has MS. She came forward with her diagnosis in 2018, and went on to do an interview with Good Morning America to shed light on the realities of living with the condition. After experiencing symptoms like exhaustion, Blair said she was relieved to finally attain answers. "I cried. I had tears," she said. "They weren't tears of panic - they were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control."