Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Actor Christina Applegate announced late Monday on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” wrote the “Bad Moms” star, who said she received confirmation of her diagnosis “a few months ago.”

“It’s been a tough road,” the 49-year-old continued. “But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

In a second tweet, Applegate recalled one of her friends with the disease telling her that “we wake up and take the indicated action.”

“And that’s what I do,” she added.

Applegate also asked for privacy “as I go through this thing.”

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, attacks the central nervous system.

The resulting nerve damage impairs communication between the body and the brain. Symptoms include tremors, fatigue, vision loss, slurred speech and weakness in limbs. It typically affects more women than men.

Some 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.