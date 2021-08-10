Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Condition

Naman Ramachandran
·1 min read

Primetime Emmy winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed a multiple sclerosis condition via a Twitter post late on Monday evening.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it,” the “Dead to Me” actor posted.

More from Variety

“As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” Applegate added.

More to follow.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories