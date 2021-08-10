Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Condition
Primetime Emmy winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed a multiple sclerosis condition via a Twitter post late on Monday evening.
“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it,” the “Dead to Me” actor posted.
As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo
“As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” Applegate added.
