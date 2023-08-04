Christie Sides didn't want to be a head coach. Then she took the toughest job in the WNBA

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides during the season opener against Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christie Sides never wanted to be a head coach. She enjoyed working as an assistant, whether it be in college, overseas or the WNBA.

She was happy as an assistant coach — enough so that she originally rejected general manager Lin Dunn’s offer to lead the Indiana Fever.

“I just never really wanted to be a head coach and loved my role as an assistant coach,” Sides said. “Just this last year, when Lin Dunn approached me about the job, I tried to just keep saying no, but she just wouldn't hear it.”

The Indiana Fever had multiple head coaches in the 2022 season. The Fever fired Marianne Stanley, who had coached Indiana since 2020, on May 25, and Carlos Knox took over as interim for the rest of the 5-31 season.

Following the season, Dunn quickly zeroed in on Sides as the franchise’s next head coach. She fit the outline of the coach Dunn was looking for in terms of experience in the college and professional spheres, her background and knowledge of the game.

So, Dunn didn’t let up. When Sides originally rejected the offer to come back to Indiana as the head coach, Dunn went through every means necessary to get her to agree to the job — including a trip to Atlanta.

“I finally got to the point where I was like, ‘OK, Lin, I appreciate it, but I'm gonna stay in Atlanta. I love being here and love working with (Atlanta Dream coach) Tanisha Wright.’” Sides said. “And (Dunn) told me that she was gonna be on my doorstep in the next couple of days, so just be ready, and she was relentless. And I’m really glad she was. I really appreciate her for staying to what she really believed and what she wanted, and giving me this opportunity.”

Fever coach Christie Sides (left) speaks at her introductory press conference with general manager Lin Dunn on Nov. 11 in Indianapolis.

Sides’ change in heart confirmed what Dunn thought the entire time — Sides really did want to be a head coach. So, Sides packed up her home in Atlanta and took on the challenge.

“This is my opinion, that she really did want to be a head coach,” Dunn said. “I'm not sure she thought she was ready to be the head coach of the Indiana Fever, because it's a tremendous challenge to take the team that's at the bottom of the league … I had to sell her. It's a new day. It's new leadership. It's a new commitment. Here are the things that we're going to do in Indiana and you're the one that needs to do it.”

A basketball lifer

Sides grew up in a small town outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with an original hope of being a football player. But her school, Central Private High School, was barely big enough to field a football team — most players had to compete on both sides of the ball.

“It was small town, real small town,” Sides said. “I went to high school where I graduated with 32 people, kindergarten through 12th grade. It was a little local country school, but tons of support. My whole career there was amazing.”

While Sides said she thought her No. 1 love was always going to be football, she never found her way onto the field. Instead, she played softball — she was good at it, too, playing with a travel team in the offseason.

Then, while she was playing a pickup basketball game in seventh grade, the school’s basketball coach recommended that she take up the sport.

“I went over to the team and ended up just falling in love with it,” Sides said. “I tried to do both — travel softball, travel basketball — but just could not do both and had to make a decision. And I went with basketball. I'm glad I did. That's why I'm here today.”

Sides became a Central Private High School girls basketball legend, the program’s all-time leading scorer with 3,375 points and the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in her senior season.

She played at Ole Miss, then transferred to Louisiana Tech under coaches Leon Barmore and Kim Mulkey. At Louisiana Tech, Sides was part of two Final Four runs — she didn’t play on the 1998 Final Four team because of transfer rules forced her to sit out a year, but she was an integral piece of the subsequent appearance for the Lady Techsters in 1999.

Following her collegiate career, she looked into playing professional basketball, but playing wasn’t her calling — it was coaching.

So, she returned to her home state and, with the help of Barmore, jumpstarted her coaching career at Ruston High School.

“I had been offered a job at a small Division III school in Oklahoma, and (Barmore) called me up on a Friday and said, ‘I know you have this job offer, and I don't think that's the right move for you right now. I want you to stay right here. Just give me a couple of days,’” Sides said. “On Tuesday, I had a coaching job and a teaching job at Ruston High School. … He said, ‘I need you to be right here until I have a position. Then, when I have a position, I'm going to hire you.’ So that was kind of how that happened.”

She spent two years in the high school ranks before Barmore had a position open up for her at Louisiana Tech in 2002. From there, Sides held assistant coach positions, including Northwestern, LSU, the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream. She even spent one year in Russia with Spartak Moscow, coaching players such as Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and Becky Hammon.

“All those experiences, it really helped me be prepared at the highest level for where I'm at right now and what I'm doing,” Sides said. “So yeah, a ton of experience. I've coached some of the best players in the world, all over the world, when I was coaching in Russia and Slovakia, so just all those have really given me an opportunity to see different aspects of things and understand people differently.”

With 22 years as an assistant, Sides was ready to become the head coach of what was the worst team in the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever's Victoria Vivians (35) is stopped by Indiana Fever Head Coach Christy Sides, right, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Grainbrdge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Rebranding the Fever

Sides knew she had her work cut out when she accepted the job. Going into the 2023 season, the franchise had the worst record of any professional team in the last five years, a .234 winning percentage since Tamika Catchings retired in 2017. The next worst were the New York Jets at .294.

The Fever went 5-31 in 2022, but Sides was ready to take on the challenge, and that’s what Dunn liked about her.

“I know what it takes culture-wise to win a championship,” Dunn said. “I've been there, I've done that. And I think she does, too. You know, in talking with her, the things that I value, she values: attention to detail, discipline, being on time, good people, building trust with teammates, being a positive influence on and off the court. So the things that I value, she values and I think that's why we are a good fit.”

Sides’ first order of business was making sure the Fever got their new franchise player in Aliyah Boston. The Fever had the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft for the first time in franchise history, and Boston, who was nearly unstoppable with the South Carolina Gamecocks, was the presumed No. 1 pick.

But with the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility to all 2020-21 student athletes, Boston could have returned to South Carolina for another year. It was Sides’ job to make sure Boston wanted to come to WNBA — and more importantly — the Fever.

“It was important for me to select and hire a coach that I knew would have a great connection with Aliyah Boston,” Dunn said. “Christie was the perfect person. When she went to visit Aliyah when she was still in college and talk to her about whether or not she should come out, or whether she should stay another year, I think they immediately had a good connection.”

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (middle) takes a photo with head coach Christie Sides and mascot Freddy Fever after speaking with media Monday, April 24, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse's Salesforce Court. Boston is the Fever's first No. 1 overall draft selection in franchise history.

Boston didn’t make her decision public until after South Carolina’s loss to Iowa in the Final Four, but it confirmed what everyone thought — she was leaving the Gamecocks for the WNBA.

Indiana officially drafted Boston with the No. 1 pick in April, and they started training camp soon after.

The Fever had a massive roster turnover between the 2022 and '23 seasons. Only five players who were on the 2022 team made the '23 final roster: Emma Cannon, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Victoria Vivians and NaLyssa Smith. There are three rookies — Boston, fellow South Carolina graduate Victaria Saxton, and IU alum Grace Berger — and seven total players on the roster have less than two years of WNBA experience.

Sides came to the Fever with a clear objective: For the returners, flush the last few seasons; for the newcomers, establish a strong culture.

“You can't win without discipline,” Sides said. “That was one thing I needed to go in there and set some standards. I hate using the word 'rules,' but we have standards, and you're a professional athlete. So you need to be held to those standards. Once you buy into those standards, and then it's not a rule, it's just we're going to do things the right way. That's when the mindset changes.”

Mitchell, the Fever's longest-tenured player, has been on Indiana’s roster through all of the recent struggles. In her sixth year with Indiana, she has only won more than 10 games in a season once — in 2019 (13-21). She’s never been to the playoffs.

With Sides, though, Mitchell thinks things are looking up.

“Our culture is different,” Mitchell said. “The standard for practice and what she expects from us day-to-day is different from a standpoint of like, you have to be in tune to the work and come in ready to play.”

Sides’ hiring and Boston’s status as a potential franchise player didn’t bring the Fever into playoff contention in one year, but they are accomplishing Dunn’s goal for the year: get better.

At 7-19, the Fever have won their most games since 2019. They’re 3.5 games out of a playoff spot and 10th in the WNBA standings.

But Dunn knew that rebuilding Indiana would take more than one year. Over the next couple of years, Dunn said, bringing in championship-caliber players with a strong coaching staff will get Indiana back to where it was during the Catchings era.

“We have to continue to grow this franchise with free agency and with high draft picks, and that's what we're going to continue to do,” Dunn said. “We're gonna compete this year, we're still in the hunt for a playoff spot, and that shows significant improvement. That’s all I'm asking from this, from this team, from these players, from the coaches. I want to see us get better, I want us to compete at a high level, I want to see us be in every game.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Christie Sides didn't want to be a head coach. Then she took over Fever