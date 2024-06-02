Christie Sides defends Caitlin Clark, cries out to WNBA about ‘unacceptable’ fouls

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides has had enough.

After the Indiana Fever wrapped up a thrilling 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky, the conversation surrounding the game wasn’t about the win itself.

Instead, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s away-from-the-play foul on Caitlin Clark took on a life of its own. After sinking a jumper, Carter body-checked Clark before the ensuing inbounds pass from Aliyah Boston.

It had a number of spectators and WNBA fans calling it pure jealousy.

After her postgame media session, Sides took to X to really give the WNBA a piece of her mind about the latest physical play involving Clark.

“This is unacceptable WNBA. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!” Sides posted on X.

This is unacceptable @wnba

When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done! https://t.co/QVf1vHA5l4 — Christie Sides (@ChristieSides) June 1, 2024

Shortly before Sides sounded off on social media, she applauded Clark for handling the sequence with Carter like a professional.

“We’re just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they’ll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening.

“Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She’s continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that,” Sides said.

In between the third and fourth quarters, Clark joined ESPN for a mid-game interview and commented on the foul by Carter.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level,” Clark said.

Carter declined to comment on the foul after the Fever’s win.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions. I don’t know what she said. I didn’t say anything,” Carter told reporters.

Clark ended her day with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. The 6-foot rookie guard shot 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

During the Fever win, Clark joined Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark and the Fever return to action in a prime time affair versus the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. on NBA TV on Sunday.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire