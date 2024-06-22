Christie should replace McGinn against Hungary - Crichton

Leanne Crichton has suggested Ryan Christie should replace John McGinn for Scotland's game against Hungary.

McGinn has started both of Scotland's Euro 2024 group games so far while Christie started the 5-1 defeat to Germany and came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

"I do have reservations as to how match sharp and on it John McGinn is," Crichton said.

"I think he's going to be massive for us tomorrow regardless but I look at the energy levels of Ryan Christie and I wouldn't object to McGinn going out and Christie coming in.

"I'd have Lawrence Shankland playing up top so you have Christie and Scott McTominay who would play underneath him

"I think if you're bringing on a John McGinn at 60 minutes in a game where you're looking to win it, I think it would give everybody a massive lift.

"He really struggled in the first game, did a power of running in the second with very little influence in possession. We're just not using McGinn to his strengths.

"I don't think Steve Clarke is going to drop him but I wouldn't object to Ryan Christie being given the chance to go and show what he can do in a game where he'd have more influence."