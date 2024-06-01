Christie will play 'wherever' for Scotland

Ryan Christie insists he is happy to play anywhere for Scotland despite enjoying a deeper role at Bournemouth this season.

The midfielder has been a revelation on the south coast this term, thriving in the middle of the park as Andoni Iraola's side finished 12th in the Premier League.

Reflecting on his move south of the border, Christie says he is glad to have taken on the challenge and feels he has become a better player for it.

"I wanted to test myself going down there for England to see if I could cope," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

The first year [in the Premier League] was pretty tough, the pace of the game is like nothing I've ever seen before. It's so physical and demanding,

"We've had a brilliant season and I've played a lot of minutes, so I'm delighted with that. You can look back on the decision to down and say it's been pretty successful.

Some have suggested Christie may be asked to recreate that deeper role with the national team, although the Tartan Army are more accustomed to seeing him in more advanced positions.

"It's probably a question for the manager," the 29-year-old said. "When I come away with Scotland, I'm happy with wherever he wants to play me on the pitch. Any position, I'll play at.

"At Bournemouth I've played a deeper role, which I've loved. The manager down there has been brilliant for me. He's made that transition to a deep-lying midfielder seemless for me.

"But happy to play wherever the manager wants me when it comes to Scotland."