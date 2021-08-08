Christie’s ‘No Time Like Present’ Auction Expected to Mark NFT Milestones

BeInCrypto –

Auction giant Christie’s hopes to set several milestones in crypto art history with its upcoming “No Time Like Present” auction.

The auction, scheduled to begin on September 17, will be based from Hong Kong, running for 11 days. This is special not least because, according to Christie’s themselves, the event will mark the first time an international auction house has ever made a non-fungible token (NFT) sale in Asia.

Furthermore, it will be the first time that some of the artworks have been offered outside of an NFT trading platform. Namely, Meebits, the latest creation to come out of Larva Labs. “No Time Like Present” will also be the auction house debut for Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

