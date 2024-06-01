Christie 'dreaming' of 50-cap milestone in Munich

International friendly - Gibraltar v Scotland

Venue: Estadio Algarve, Algarve, Portugal Date: Monday, 3 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST

Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW; follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Ryan Christie is closing in on the milestone of 50 caps for Scotland and could get there on the opening day of Euro 2024.

The Bournemouth midfielder has made 47 international appearances since his debut in 2017.

There are two friendlies to come before Scotland meet hosts Germany in Munich on 14 June, so the arithmetic is simple.

"I know that, believe me," Christie laughs when the subject is raised. "I've been dreaming about it for the last couple of months."

The 29-year-old is also quick to consider the collective rather than focus on himself.

"Everyone is in the same boat," he said. "No matter how many minutes we get, whatever happens, everyone is just desperate to do as well as they can for their country.

"That's the great thing about this squad. There's no pettiness or anything like that.

"If boys don't play, we all push in the same direction to get a result. It's really nice and probably quite uncommon in football.

"On a personal note, fingers crossed I manage to hit the half century."

Christie played in Scotland's first game at the delayed Euro 2020 and scored in the play-off final that ended the nation's 23-year wait for major tournament football.

Of the five Scotland goals he has scored, that one in Belgrade ranks highest.

"That will go down as my favourite goal," he said. "For now - unless there's another one coming up. It was one of the best things I've ever been a part of."

Scotland managed just one point in 2021, a draw with England sandwiched between losses to Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden.

"Experience from last Euros will play a big part," added Christie. "Some of it was pretty overwhelming because we hadn't been there for so long.

"It's about being used to the set up and managing ourselves between games."

Scotland also meet Switzerland and Hungary in Group A, so what about chances of going further?

"That's got to be the aim," said Christie. "The gaffer keeps telling us if we do that, we become the most successful Scottish team in history.

"The results we've had against big teams, especially in qualifying, will boost confidence. We put in two great performances against Spain and Norway, so you've got to realise that we've done it before and we have the ability to do it again.

"You just want to do your country proud. You have so many Scots flying over and we want to give them something to cheer about, to send them back with good memories. That falls on us. That's the kind of pressure we love."