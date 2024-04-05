Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend returning to Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is coming back better than ever with a new theme: “Reunited.”

This is the first time organizers will have the full marathon since 2019. The event will kick off on April 25 and run through April 27.

More than 8,000 people have registered to run. Organizers say they’re still in need of 100 course volunteers for Saturday.

“This is a year-round event for us,” Director Jane Seeley said. “Myself and the staff of 10 work year-round. It’s kind of like the Super Bowl, right? We work all year for an event that is over very quickly. So, it’s down to a couple of weeks and the crunch is on. We’re super excited.”

She said people who would like to race or volunteer can still sign up online.

