Christie Clinic IL Race Weekend kicks off with Green Street Mile

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2024 edition of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is officially underway.

The weekend of running kicked off Thursday night with the Green Street Mile. Race officials said more than 200 runners took part and celebrated after with food and music at The City Center.

Laura Krasas was the top female runner with a time of 5 minutes, 3 seconds. Easton Rosen was the top male runner with a time of 4 minutes, 25 seconds.

The Race Weekend continues on Friday with the Health and Fitness Expo at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center all day. The 4th Mile on Kirby Avenue will start at 6 p.m. followed by the 5K at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature all other races — the 10K, the half-marathon and the marathon, starting from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

