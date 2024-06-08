Christie Clinic 5k recapped; top finishers announced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than a month-long delay, the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend concluded with the final race Friday night as thousands of runners laced up their sneakers to participate in the 5k.

The 5k was originally set for April 26, but due to protests on the University of Illinois campus that week, the race didn’t have enough local law enforcement to assist in the event.

The new race route finished up on Kirby Avenue, right outside of Memorial Stadium. Participants celebrated receiving their finisher medals with food and drinks, and for some, a postrace party including a live band at Riggs Beer Garden.

Race Recap: 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

“As soon as our final participants crossed the finish line back on April 27, we turned our attention to finding a new date for our 5K,” said Jan Seeley, race director of the Illinois Race Weekend in a release. “Coming together to kick off the weekend with some healthy movement and lots of fun celebration is what this particular distance is all about for us. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we planned for this new date, and for bringing the same excitement and energy as you would have back on our original race weekend.”

Here are the top finishers for the 5k and their times for each category:

Women Men Non-binary 1. Laura Krasa, 17:27 1.Will Gravelle, 16:43 1. S Walker, 28:58 2. Rachael Brewer Kamps, 18:25 2. Justice Carter, 16:46 2. Charli Churchill, 46:52 3. Trist Black, 18:39 3. Rowan Denmark-Collins, 16:59 3. Josh Hansen, 54:40

The full list for all 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend results can be viewed here.

The dates for next year’s race weekend have already been announced as April 24-26 and will feature the usual one-mile, 5k, 10k, half marathon, full marathon, four-person relay, youth run and multi-event challenges, race officials announced. Registration for next year is expected to open as early as July. More information can be found on the race weekend’s website.

