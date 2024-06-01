Christiansburg wins the Region 3D softball title

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Blue Demons win the Region 3D softball title over the Staunton River Golden Eagles 7-4 Friday night at Christiansburg High School. The Blue Demons will host Broadway in the state quarters next Tuesday while Staunton River visits Turner Ashby!

