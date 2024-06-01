Christiansburg wins the Region 3D boys soccer title

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Blue Demons win the Region 3D boys soccer title over the William Byrd Terriers 1-0 Friday night at Christiansburg High School. Christiansburg will host Turner Ashby next Tuesday in the state quarters while William Byrd visits Western Albemarle in the state quarterfinals!

