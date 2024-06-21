Christiansburg softball’s Kadyn Camper and coach Sean Gaynor earn VHSL awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– Christiansburg Softball’s Kadyn Camper and head coach Sean Gaynor were both respectively named the 2024 Class 3 Player and Coach of the Year by The Virginia High School League.

Camper was dominant off the mound during her senior year. She finished the season with a 20-2 record in 147 2/3 innings thrown, and a 0.85 ERA while striking out 277 batters. She was also feared at the plate, batting .542 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs.

This was seen in her performance during the state title game where Camper struck out 15 and only allowed two earned runs on eight hits in eight innings. She also knocked in the go-ahead run on an RBI double, helping Christiansburg claim the national championship.

Camper is set to continue her collegiate career at Purdue University in the Fall.

In his first season, Gaynor led the Blue Demons to a River Ridge District regular-season and tournament title for the first time in school history. It was also the first time the program claimed the Region 3D championship as well.

His Blue Demons capped off the season with a 24-3 record and the school’s first-ever state title.

