Christiansburg captures first VHSL softball title beating Turner Ashby 6-3
ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Christiansburg Blue Demons Softball team claimed the VHSL Class 3 title after beating Turner Ashby 6-3 on Saturday, June 8.
This marks the first-ever state title in Blue Demon softball history.
