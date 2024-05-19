Christian's walk-off hit gives Panthers 1A state title

HATTIESBURG – Anaston Christian wasn’t merely calm amid the chaos. She was supremely confident.

Bottom of the eighth inning, Game 3 of the Class 1A softball state finals, the winning run on third base – the Pine Grove eighth grader simply did her job. Christian slapped a single to right field to give the Panthers a 5-4 walk-off win over Stringer on Saturday at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

It’s the program’s first state title.

“I just had to take a deep breath and know God’s got me,” Christian said. “I had to just go with the flow.”

The heroics capped a brilliant series for Pine Grove’s nine-hole hitter. After the Panthers dropped Game 1 by an 8-1 score, Christian lit a fire under the offense, going 7 for 7 over the next two games. She was 4 of 4 with three RBIs Saturday and was named series MVP.

Christian also had an RBI single in the sixth to give Pine Grove (26-11) a 4-2 lead. The run proved crucial, as Stringer (26-8) scored twice in the seventh to extend the game.

“We don’t win without her hitting,” Pine Grove coach Justin Jordan said.

It was the second straight game the Panthers blew a two-run lead in the seventh. Having survived a late-inning letdown in Game 2, the players weren’t too stressed by the Game 3 drama.

“We knew we had it,” Christian said.

Stringer couldn’t push a run across in the eighth despite having runners at second and third with one out. Pine Grove pitcher Lizzie Meeks got a pop-out and a groundout to keep the game tied at 4-4.

Meeks also escaped trouble in the fifth, when the Red Devils had two on with no outs.

“She’s a fighter. That’s what she does,” Jordan said. “That’s the reason why, every time she steps on the rubber, it’s kind of daunting as a hitter.”

Meeks allowed 10 hits, struck out two and walked one. Stringer starter Madilyn Graham also allowed 10 hits, with five strikeouts and six walks.

Pine Grove took a 3-1 lead in the second inning thanks to RBI singles by Randa Brock and Sara Elizabeth Clark, plus an RBI triple by Christian. Stringer cut it to 3-2 in the third on Jaycee Holifield’s RBI single.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Clark led off the eighth with a single, which moved automatic runner Hana Hurt to third. Christian swung at the first pitch she saw to drive in the winning run.

Big Stat: Stringer stranded nine runners, including five in scoring position.

Coach Speak: “You couldn’t have wrote it up any better from a fan perspective. We’re the only game today, so might as well get their money’s worth.” – Jordan