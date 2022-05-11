Christian Yelich ties MLB record with 3rd career cycle, all against the Reds

Christian Yelich has three career cycles. The Cincinnati Reds are well aware of that fact.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder entered a five-way tie for the most cycles by player in MLB history on Wednesday, hitting a single, double, triple and homer on the road against the Reds. He had previously hit one on Aug. 29, 2018, against the Reds, and Sept. 17, 2018, also against the Reds.

So Yelich has hit as many cycles as any MLB players has ever hit, and they have all come against the same team. Obviously, that is an MLB first. His two cycles in the span of a month against the same team were also an MLB first.

The cycles was part of a wild game the Reds won 14-11, improving their record to a still-MLB-worst 7-24. Yelich hit a ground-rule double in the first inning, a three-run homer in the third, a single in the fifth and triple in the ninth. He finished the day 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI.

The other five players to hit three cycles in MLB history are Bob Meusel, Babe Herman, Adrián Beltré, and Trea Turner. Turner is the only other active player in that group, and also the only one to hit multiple cycles against the same team (his first two were against the Colorado Rockies).

The cycle continues a solid opening to the season for Yelich, who is now hitting .259/.356/.482 with five homers and three steals in a depressed offensive environment. By wRC+, which accounts for league production, Yelich's current 138 mark would be the the third-highest of his career.

Yelich has struggled in recent years after two seasons of MVP-level production at the plate, so the Brewers will take any sign their big bat is indeed back. A cycle will certainly help.