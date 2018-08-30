Christian Yelich hits for historic cycle to lead crazy and critical win for Brewers

In a game that featured extra innings, a legitimate rules dispute, a pitcher homering, a rain delay and five lead changes, it was Christian Yelich who came away with a historic night and an addition to a burgeoning MVP case.

Yelich went 6-for-6 on Wednesday with three singles, a double, a triple and a home run to register, yep, a cycle in a thrilling 13-12 extra-innings win for the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds. The outfielder also threw in an assist at home plate, in case you were wondering if he was valuable on defense as well.

That performance makes Yelich the fourth player in MLB history to register six hits and a cycle in the same game, joining Ian Kinsler in 2009, Rondell White in 1995 and Bobby Veach in 1920. It was the eighth cycle in Brewers history and the second in MLB this year.

Yelich sealed his cycle in the seventh inning with an RBI triple to tie the game at 10 runs apiece.





The Brewers eventually won in the 10th inning when Jesus Aguilar’s solo homer and Erik Kratz’s RBI single gave the team a 13-11 lead. The Reds hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning, but that was the extent of the damage.

With Wednesday’s performance, Yelich is now hitting .319/.380/.563 on the season with 26 homers, 14 stolen bases and 75 RBIs. That 6-for-6 night also pushed him back into the lead for the NL batting title.

Christian Yelich is on pace for a career year in his first season with the Brewers. (AP Photo)

The win buoyed a Brewers team that has struggled as of late, losing 11 of their last 20 games. The Crew currently sits five games back from the Cubs in the NL Central race and in the second wild card spot. They are only a half-game back from the Cardinals for the first wild card spot, but only a game ahead of the Rockies for the second wild card spot.

Counsell on Christian Yelich: "He's driving the bus home tonight." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 30, 2018





