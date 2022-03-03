Christian Yelich headlines 2022 fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates

Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don discuss a few players who struggled last season.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: We're rolling into March. It is fantasy baseball prep season. We want you playing with Yahoo, we want you winning on Yahoo, I'm Scott Pianowski joined by Dalton Del Don. Today it's bounce-back candidates. These are players who broke your heart last year in fantasy, but we're going to go back to them.

Maybe at pretty juicy ADP for the 2022 drafts. Dalton, who's an outfielder who has your attention this season?

DALTON DEL DON: It's Christian Yelich, coming off back to back disappointing seasons, actually. But before that, he won the MVP in 2018 and then he went 40, 30 this season after that. It's unclear if how much the health is to blame here, you know, there's a report of a back issue, but Yelich remains in his prime. He says he's healthy this off season, there's still really nice power speed potential.

30 years old. He was being taken in the top 10 in fantasy drafts last season. The former MVP is available in the mid rounds now. Give me Yelich is my prime bounce-back candidate.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Yeah I can see the case for Yelich and, you know, it's funny whenever you mention his name, I think there's one other player who's always linked to him and that's Cody Bellinger. And he's going to be my first bounce-back pick. He's younger than Yelich, we've seen some success with Bellinger recently. He made some mechanical adjustments and he's actually a very productive player at the end of the year.

I know you remember knocking him out of your-- your Giants out of the playoffs last year with a key hit. I think it's just a matter of, you need to move back in the-- in the stance and-- and learn how to figure out how to hit that-- that back door slider that was bothering him. I like the fact that he's younger, I think he has a little bit more of an excused absence. And you can also get him about around late-- later than-- than Yelich, so if you're going to pair these guys together I think Bellinger makes more sense at the current ADP, at the current age.

Story continues

I'm a little bit worried with like ground ball rate with Yelich, so I'm going to actually oppose you on Christian Yelich. He's somebody I'm not going to draft, but I think if you want to go to a former MVP outfielder in the National League, I'm going to point you to Cody Bellinger. Now there's an infielder in the American League you got your eye on, how can we get some value there?

DALTON DEL DON: Anthony Rendon's coming off the worst season of his career. But the year before that he was still one of baseball's best hitters in the shortened season. His first one in LA, so he's fine-- he proved he was fine in that hitting environment. Hamstring, knee, groin, triceps, and finally a hip injury that required surgery, was the main reason for his down year last year.

I know he's probably a little bit past his prime, but these old, boring veterans are the guys that cash in fantasy baseball. Rendon is expected to be ready for spring training, still just 31 years old, slated to hit behind Mike Trout. His ADP was inside the top 50 last year and now you can get him in the eighth or ninth round.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Yeah, I can see that. I'm also going to have some shares of Jared Walsh, who's going to be in one of those catbird RBI seats. The Angels don't have a very deep lineup, at the top half it looks very interesting. Ohtani, Trout, Walsh, and Rendon. So I'll probably try to get some of those guys, although I know, in a different video, we're going to have a lot of hot takes on Ohtani.

Let me give you one more value play I like. Look, catchers a wasteland, I get it. But I can get Gary Sanchez outside the top 200, I'll take that all day. This guy's had a couple of 30 home run seasons. Last year he hit 23 home runs in 117 games. I know, the average stunk, but that's going to be true for about 80% of the catcher market. And in a good season, he could hit about 230 or so.

The defense isn't great, he'll DH sometimes. The Yankees still have a plus lineup, they're giving you an unbelievable value on Sanchez. I'm going to take it. I even think Gleyber Torres, his teammate, is a good value too. I'm a lousy excuse for a Red Sox fan because here I am promoting two Yankees. Players you might want to focus on, looking for value in your 2022 Yahoo drafts.